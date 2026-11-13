Aberdeen Proving Ground is busy right now with defense and intel work, and that means strong demand for cleared transportation pros who can handle advanced tech.

Below are several UAS Pilot roles with CACI International Inc—same core job, but with two different salary bands depending on experience and contract.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

Category: Intelligence / Transportation (UAS)

Intelligence / Transportation (UAS) Type: Full-time, Regular

Clearance: Active Secret required; ability to obtain TS/SCI

required; ability to obtain Travel: Up to 75% , CONUS and OCONUS (including possible conflict areas)

Up to , CONUS and OCONUS (including possible conflict areas) Proposed salary range: $90,300 – $189,600 USD

You’ll fly and manage COTS fixed‑wing and rotary UAS (Group 1–2) for intel missions—planning, launching, piloting, and recovering systems, plus sensor/payload work. This higher band is ideal if you bring stronger experience and want to support DoD training, test events, and red‑team analysis while working in a small, tight‑knit team.

Key requirements:

Experience with DCMA 8210, HQDA 228‑24, AR 95‑1

Background instructing large groups in a military setting

in a military setting BA/BS (0–3 yrs) , or AA/AS (4 yrs) , or HS/GED (6 yrs)

, or , or Hands‑on with multi‑rotor and fixed‑wing UAS , including hobbyist level

, including hobbyist level Able to obtain FAA UAS Pilot License and Amateur Radio Technician License

and Willing and able to deploy to CENTCOM after CRC

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

Category: Intelligence / Transportation (UAS)

Intelligence / Transportation (UAS) Type: Full-time, Regular

Clearance: Active Secret required; ability to obtain TS/SCI

required; ability to obtain Travel: Up to 75% , CONUS and OCONUS (including possible conflict areas)

Up to , CONUS and OCONUS (including possible conflict areas) Proposed salary range: $90,300 – $189,600 USD

This listing mirrors the role above and may reflect multiple openings or a separate requisition under the same contract. Duties include UAS flight ops, safety officer work during training/test events, vulnerability site assessments, and coordination with national and international intel partners.

Key requirements: Same as the higher‑band role above—strong UAS hands‑on skills, military training experience, and comfort working independently while deployed.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

Category: Intelligence / Transportation (UAS)

Intelligence / Transportation (UAS) Type: Full-time, Regular

Clearance: Active Secret required; ability to obtain TS/SCI

required; ability to obtain Travel: Up to 75% , CONUS and OCONUS (including possible conflict areas)

Up to , CONUS and OCONUS (including possible conflict areas) Proposed salary range: $75,200 – $158,100 USD

This version of the UAS Pilot role offers a slightly lower salary band, which may be a better fit if you’re earlier in your UAS career but still meet the clearance and deployment needs. You’ll still handle mission planning, launch/recovery, maintenance, and scenario design for training and test events.

Key requirements:

Same core quals: Secret clearance , ability to get TS/SCI , UAS experience, and willingness to deploy

, ability to get , UAS experience, and willingness to deploy Comfort researching emerging RPV tech and explaining its impact to DoD teams

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

Category: Intelligence / Transportation (UAS)

Intelligence / Transportation (UAS) Type: Full-time, Regular

Clearance: Active Secret required; ability to obtain TS/SCI

required; ability to obtain Travel: Up to 75% , CONUS and OCONUS (including possible conflict areas)

Up to , CONUS and OCONUS (including possible conflict areas) Proposed salary range: $75,200 – $158,100 USD

Another opening under the same UAS Pilot profile, likely tied to additional headcount. You’ll work closely with other units, act as a safety officer, and support field training exercises (FTX), VALEX, and other technical exchange events.

Key requirements: Same as the mid‑band role above, including ability to work and live in a small team environment and operate independently at other locations.

If you’ve got UAS skills, a Secret clearance, and you’re open to travel and deployment, this is a strong moment to throw your hat in the ring. Click through the listings that match your experience level and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.