🏗️ Aberdeen Proving Ground Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Aberdeen Proving Ground is buzzing with high‑impact engineering work, especially tied to Army and defense tech. If you’ve got clearance and love complex systems, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: Peraton

Peraton Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD (100% on‑site)

(100% on‑site) Salary: $104,000 – $166,000

Type: Full time

This role is all about custom embedded hardware and small UAS/drone platforms—designing boards, working with FPGAs, embedded Linux, RF/SDR tools, and integrating new tech into unmanned systems. You’ll need an active Secret clearance (TS/SCI eligible) and strong hands‑on skills with circuits, firmware (Python/C/C++/Rust), and troubleshooting.

Employer: Credence

Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

Salary: $160,000 – $200,000

Type: Full time

Lead systems engineering for Army PM PNT across the full product life cycle—requirements, architecture, modeling, integration, test, and major design reviews. This is a senior, decision‑shaping role for someone with 10+ years’ DoD systems engineering (or 8+ with a master’s) and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

Salary: $82,700 – $173,900

Type: Full time

Serve as a senior technical lead on the ARAT Terrestrial Electromagnetic Warfare Branch, designing and testing advanced EW and RF systems to keep U.S. forces ahead in the spectrum fight. Ideal if you have 5+ years RF/DSP/SDR experience, strong lab skills with RF test gear, and an active Secret clearance with eligibility for TS/SCI.

Employer: Valiant Integrated Services (VGS)

Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full time

Lead BAS/HVAC controls work on post—troubleshooting complex building automation systems, guiding techs, and tuning programming and alarms. Good fit if you have formal BAS training, experience with Johnson Controls Metasys or Schneider Electric controls, and are comfortable with hands‑on field work (ladders, roofs, varied conditions).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—APG employers often have related roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.