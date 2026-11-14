Aberdeen’s restaurant scene is busy, and Texas Roadhouse is hiring several front- and back-of-house roles right now. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and steady hours.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Aberdeen, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet guests, manage wait times, and set the tone for “Legendary Service.” Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and room to grow into other roles.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Aberdeen, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, handling trash, and following safety and sanitation rules. Weekly pay plus access to a strong benefits package after a year.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Aberdeen, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bake their famous fresh bread and prep made-from-scratch items while following food safety standards. Good for night and early-bird workers who like a routine.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Aberdeen, NC, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Roll silverware, follow safety rules, and help the team stay ready for busy shifts. No experience needed and weekly pay, so it’s a solid starter or side job.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.