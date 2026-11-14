Aberdeen’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to federal contracting at APG. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DCS Corp

DCS Corp Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

Type: Contract

Salary: $90,220 – $165,000/year

Support an Army Product Manager with complex purchasing and acquisition work, including contract packages, reviews, and serving as a liaison with Army Contracting Command. Requires U.S. citizenship, active Secret clearance, DAWIA Level II, and strong DoD acquisition experience.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Aberdeen, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 11:00am – 7:30pm (Saturdays as needed)

Salary: $20.00 – $22.00/hour (based on experience)

Operate a cherry picker up to 40 ft, use RF scanners, and help keep outbound orders moving on time in a large distribution center. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and day-one employee discounts.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Aberdeen, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 – $24.00/hour (based on experience)

Lead the shipping team in real time—assign picking/loading tasks, track outbound deliveries, and support managers with reports and issue resolution. Great fit if you have 3+ years warehouse experience, leadership skills, and can juggle multiple priorities.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Aberdeen, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 – $24.00/hour (based on experience)

Oversee inbound freight and receiving operations, from recording deliveries to assigning tasks and supporting put-away/unloading. Ideal if you know WMS systems (SAP/Red Prairie) and want a hands-on leadership role with strong benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.