Aberdeen’s warehouse and manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around the distribution centers. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

This role checks furniture quality and packaging so products are safe, sturdy, and ready for customers. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can use basic computer tools, and don’t mind moving around the warehouse.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour (based on experience)

Operate a cherry picker up to 40 ft, use RF scanners, and move product to loading areas. Great if you already have forklift/cherry picker experience and want solid pay plus full benefits.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour (based on experience)

Unload returned merchandise, keep the returns floor organized, and help track inventory. Good entry point if you’re comfortable with physical work and learning warehouse equipment.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour (based on experience)

Use your hands-on skills to repair upholstery and case goods, inspect damaged items, and decide what can be fixed or replaced. Ideal if you already have 2–3 years of furniture repair or similar experience.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour (based on experience)

Inspect returned items in real time, decide if they’re resellable, repairable, or trash, and log details in the system. Nice match if you’re detail-focused and comfortable using basic Windows programs.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.