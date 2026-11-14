Aberdeen’s retail scene is busy right now, with both big chains and local dealers adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Preston Automotive Group

Preston Automotive Group Location: Aberdeen, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the main link between customers and the service techs, explaining repairs, recommending maintenance, and keeping visits smooth from drop-off to pickup. Great fit if you have 1–2+ years of customer service, know cars, and like a fast-paced, goal-driven dealership setting.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Aberdeen, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you’ll run the register, greet customers, stock shelves, and keep the store looking good. Comes with a 20% employee discount and a focus on growth, perfect if you want flexible hours and enjoy a busy, team-first environment.

(Note: Another posting for this same role exists, but it’s the same position at the same store.)

Employer: ALDI

Location: Aberdeen, MD

Type: Full-time

Average Hours: 38 hours/week

Starting Pay: $26.50/hour (Year 2: $27.50/hour)

Lead daily store operations, help manage schedules, train the team, and keep the store stocked, clean, and running smoothly. Good match if you have 3+ years of retail experience, some leadership background, and want solid pay with clear responsibilities.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.