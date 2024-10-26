Maintenance worker finds AR-15 inside trash at Lower Manhattan subway station

The NYPD is looking into a startling discovery after an AR-15 assault rifle found at a Manhattan subway station.

A maintenance worker found it on Friday inside a trash can at the Cortlandt Street-WTC Station.

The weapon was unloaded and no ammunition was found.

Police are now trying to find who put it there.

Nina Pineda has more.

