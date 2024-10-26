Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABCNY

    Maintenance worker finds AR-15 inside trash at Lower Manhattan subway station

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umLvQ_0wNcYL6N00

    The NYPD is looking into a startling discovery after an AR-15 assault rifle found at a Manhattan subway station.

    A maintenance worker found it on Friday inside a trash can at the Cortlandt Street-WTC Station.

    The weapon was unloaded and no ammunition was found.

    Police are now trying to find who put it there.

    ALSO READ: NJ man shocked when bill for ambulance ride throws him into collections 2 years later

    Nina Pineda has more.

    ----------

    * Get Eyewitness News Delivered

    * More Manhattan news

    * Send us a news tip

    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

    * Follow us on YouTube

    Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

    Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

    Related Search

    Nypd investigationLower ManhattanNina PinedaGun control debateSubwayViolent crime

    Comments / 20

    Add a Comment
    robert g cornwall
    1d ago
    finders keepers.. ???
    Vinnie Mystery
    1d ago
    I left it there I am tired of guns 💪🏽💯
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Roving bandits terrorize NYC neighborhood with random street attacks and chilling threats: ‘We will stab you’
    New York Post5 days ago
    AR-15 style rifle found in Manhattan subway platform trash can
    1010WINS2 days ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    N.J. Haunted Hayride Shuts Down After Fights Erupt as Roughly 200 Teens Flood Attraction
    People3 days ago
    Americans say kids should stop trick-or-treating at certain age, according to a new poll
    ABCNY6 days ago
    4-year-old Harlem boy's death raises questions about child services
    CBS New York2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Boy, 6, locked out of NYC school after recess, found wandering streets alone: outraged dad
    New York Post2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Vietnam vet, 79, and wife celebrating 75th birthday knocked down by 5 brutes in random NYC attack
    New York Post3 days ago
    NYC sheriff forces shops to shutter despite court finding no illegal weed sold: ‘How will I feed my family?’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Heavy Frost & Freeze Possible Across Areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia
    Angry Ben2 days ago
    Iran Revolutionary Guard official accused in plot to kill dissident journalist Masih Alinejad in NYC
    ABCNY6 days ago
    Settlement forces upstate New York police department and jail to respect TGNCNBI individuals
    Gay City News3 days ago
    Bronx man accused of raping boy, 13, in stairwell of NYCHA building after pair spoke online
    New York Post6 days ago
    Scientists say the slime in your dishwasher could unlock solution to global warming
    ABCNY5 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN5 days ago
    Philadelphia woman brutally beaten and left with horror injuries after random attack on walking trail
    themirror.com6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    New numbers show the alarming high costs of child care
    ABCNY9 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    1 dead, nearly 50 sickened by E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's
    ABCNY5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    New Housing Lottery: Apply Now for Homes Starting at $454—Two Key Requirements Inside
    goaifa.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy