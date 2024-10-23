36-year-old woman on bike struck, killed by vehicle wanted in Astoria burglary

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a pickup truck that police previously attempted to pull over for a burglary in the Astoria section of Queens.

The victim was struck by a black truck at the intersection of 37th Street and 34th Avenue at around 11:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video showed the 36-year-old cyclist approach the intersection as the truck raced through -- sending the victim and her bike into the air and landing on a nearby parked car.

A witness who was walking his dog moments before the crash said it happened so quickly.

"Just shock...the lady didn't even make a sound, she just flew," the witness named Jake said.

She was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The three occupants of the truck were wanted for a burglary of what appeared to be a construction site at 38-20 Crescent Street. Police attempted to pull them over, but the driver declined to stop.

Police then spotted the truck again after the woman was killed, but lost sight of it again at Steinway Street and Northern Boulevard.

The truck was later found parked in front of 46-15 Newtown Road. The three occupants had ditched the vehicle and fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

"An innocent person was killed because of this ridiculous situation...so just deep, deep tragedy and my deep condolences to her family," said Astoria resident Adelaida Tamayo. "You know, I think it's just tragic things that can be avoided are just really infuriating."

An active investigation is underway and so far, police say the trucks license plates were discovered with duct tape and had not been reported stolen.

