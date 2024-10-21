Open in App
    Long Island man accused of hitting man's vehicle, running him over in road rage incident

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsgQm_0wFrrikU00

    A Long Island man was arrested after an alleged road rage fight in West Babylon over the weekend.

    It happened on Saturday, October 19 at around 8:10 p.m.

    Suffolk County Police say following a road rage incident, two men drove their vehicles into the parking lot located at 90 Route 109. The men exited their vehicles and engaged in a fight.

    Police say they believe that's when Patrick Laughlin, 37, of Babylon, got back into his vehicle, rammed the other man's vehicle three times, and then ran over the victim before fleeing the scene.

    The 51-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

    Laughlin was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal mischief.

    He pleaded not guilty in court on Monday afternoon and was released on a $200,000 bond.

    He has to wear an ankle bracelet and stay away from the victim.

    Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

