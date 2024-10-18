Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABCNY

    New York Liberty fall 82-80 to Minnesota Lynx; teams to play for title in Game 5 Sunday

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9k0H_0wC0ZIR700

    Bridget Carleton made two free throws with 2 seconds left, and the Minnesota Lynx forced a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, beating the New York Liberty 82-80 on Friday night.

    The teams will meet Sunday night in New York in the first Game 5 of the Finals since 2019, when Washington topped Connecticut.

    "Last 40 minutes of the season could be anywhere, we're going to be out there going to war and I'm pumped," said Kayla McBride, who led the Lynx with 19 points.

    Courtney Williams added 15 points for Minnesota, which forced Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu into poor shooting nights. Ionescu's heave at the buzzer didn't hit the rim.

    "I think we're excited," Napheesa Collier said. "It's a Game 5 of the Finals. We have to go out and execute."

    Unlike the first three games of the series, when one of the teams built a double-digit lead, this one was tight throughout. There were 14 lead changes and 13 ties, and neither team led by more than six.

    With the game tied at 80-all with 18 seconds left, Williams dribbled to run the clock down and missed a jumper with a few seconds left. Carleton got the rebound in the lane and was fouled by Ionescu.

    She calmly made both free throws, and Ionescu was unable to duplicate her heroics in Game 3, when she made a 28-footer with 1 second left to give the Liberty a 2-1 series lead.

    "It was a little screen to get (Jonquel Jones) to the block, but Sabrina had to come out," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said of the final possession. "Two seconds, try to establish the big girl down low. They defended it well."

    Jones had 21 points and Leonie Fiebich scored 19 for New York. Stewart, who scored 30 points in Game 3, had 11 points on 5-of-20 shooting, and Ionescu was 5 of 16 from the floor and scored 10.

    Minnesota stands one victory away from a record fifth WNBA title, which would break a tie with the Houston Comets and Seattle Storm. The Liberty are looking for their first title and have lost in the Finals five times. The team was one of the original eight franchises when the league began in 1997 and is the only one left of that group not to have won it all.

    New York lost to Las Vegas in last season's Finals. Friday night marked the one-year anniversary of the Game 4 clincher last season for the Aces.

    The Lynx reached the Finals for the first time since 2017, when they won the last of four championships in seven years.

    Minnesota built a 77-72 lead with 3:14 left before New York scored eight of the next 11 points, including a three-point play by Jones with 1:10 left that tied it at 80.

    Both teams had chances before Carleton's free throws. McBride missed a layup with 56 seconds left, but the Lynx forced a shot-clock violation on the other end when Stewart's shot in the lane missed with 18 seconds left.

    "We wanted to get it done tonight, but like Sandy said, our fans are like no other. To go into our environment on Sunday and know they have our backs, when there are tough situations fighting adversity we have the crowd behind us," Stewart said. "Can't wait for Sunday."

    WATCH | Excited Liberty fans travel to Minnesota for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals

    Nina Pineda spoke with some fans on their way to Minneapolis for game four of the WNBA Finals.

    ALSO READ | NJ school district welcomes 2 new therapy dogs to help students and staffers

    Toni Yates has the details on the busy schedules of Clifton School District therapy dogs!

    ----------

    * Get Eyewitness News Delivered

    * Follow us on YouTube

    * More local news

    * Send us a news tip

    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

    Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

    Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liberty and Lynx ready for winner-take-all Game 5 of WNBA Finals with history on line for both teams
    ABCNY4 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Man stabbed in the eye inside Brooklyn subway station
    ABCNY1 day ago
    A 42-year-old Florida Woman Wins $1 Million from Scratch-Off Ticket
    Akeena8 hours ago
    Liz Montgomery Had A Ghostly Encounter In Real Life Before She Played Samantha on TV's 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Juan Soto's three-run homer in helps Yankees punch ticket to World Series
    ABCNY1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Offensive explosion powers Mets to 12-6 win over Dodgers
    ABCNY2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Red carpet premiere of new film 'A Real Pain' hosted at Museum of Modern Art
    ABCNY2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Sean "Diddy" Combs has no ties to Virginia, but Virginians are still talking about him and his case
    Margaret Minnicks21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy