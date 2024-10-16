Open in App
    • ABCNY

    Larger-than-life pigeon sculpture lands on High Line in New York City

    2 days ago

    A giant pigeon sculpture is making its long-awaited debut on the High Line this week.

    The hand-painted sculpture by Colombian-French artist Iván Argote is titled "Dinosaur" and was unveiled to the media Wednesday morning.

    The sculpture is an ode to the pigeon's distant past as the birds descended from dinosaurs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKmQK_0w957eJJ00

    Argote's pitch was selected from a group of 80 artists in 2020.

    In July, The NYC High Line announced that the massive, hyper-realistic bird would be installed above the intersection of 10th Avenue and 30th Street.

    The larger-than-life-sized pigeon sits on a concrete plinth that mirrors New York City buildings and sidewalks that the birds call home.

    It officially opens to the public on Thursday and will be on display for 18 months.

    Patricia Handley
    22h ago
    Just what we needed 😁
    MrThatsWho
    23h ago
    i hope all the pigeons in town poop all over it as their sign of appreciation and support for their overlord 🥹 it'll be mad funny if over a 1000 pigeons are seen their daily worshipping the pigeon god
