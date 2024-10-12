Open in App
    Queens warehouse shut down after illegally converted to concert hall with 300 people inside

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBxLq_0w4ghTOQ00

    A warehouse in Queens was shut down after police discovered it had been illegally converted to a concert hall with 300 people inside.

    Jesus Rodas, the owner of the warehouse on Barnwell, says the spot is an indoor space for sports, but the NYPD says that was not the case early Saturday morning.

    Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry posted photos on social media, saying the warehouse was unlawfully transformed into a concert hall.

    Daughtry tells Eyewitness News that officers were initially called to the area because of a fight in the middle of the street. When they arrived, they found hundreds of people packed into the warehouse with alcohol and food for sale.

    Rodas says he took over as the owner six months ago and says the party last night was just for family.

    "Oh this is the party to give you know, family is no law. No, no, no business. They are all people like family. They make party for family - that's it," Rodas said.

    According to Daughtry, the event was dangerous, with possibly 500 people packed inside, and he doesn't believe this was the first time a party like this had been held at the location.

    Officers wrote several summonses for selling alcohol amounting to thousands of dollars.

    He also suspects several people were underage drinking.

    Rodas says he does not believe people were in danger on Friday.

    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    Jenny Correa
    9h ago
    👏👏👏👏. In Queens there are dozens of private houses whose business. Is illegal betting, selling alcohol, etc. Etc.let’s hope that the authorities begin to investigate all that.
    Shawn Jones
    1d ago
    Sorry Mr. Roda, ain’t nobody buying that it was a “family party”. You lying about it, isn’t going to change the fact that now you owe thousands of dollars in fines, just pay up. Hopefully, you’ve learnt your lesson, and stop with the illegal nonsense. Next time, you may not be as fortunate, imagine if that place catches fire, and lives are lost? Quit while you’re ahead, Roda!
    View all comments
