    Organizations throughout Tri-State area working to help and send resources to Florida

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfE3r_0w1PojJv00

    Organizations throughout the Tri-State area are coming together to help Florida's residents after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm.

    Communities there still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Helene are now also grappling with the still-unfolding damage from Hurricane Milton. The storm crashed into a community south of Tampa, drenching counties with torrents of rain, downing power lines and bridges and kicking up dangerous storm surges.

    A team of about 90 people from New York Task Force One are stationed along the Florida-Georgia border and were in position to help with rescue efforts.

    That team consists of NYPD and FDNY members. Some of those members had just returned from North Carolina, where they helped with recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

    ALSO READ: Live updates on Hurricane Milton

    Reena Roy has the latest from Tampa, Florida as we see the effects of Hurricane Milton.

    Additionally, Red Cross volunteers from New Jersey and Pennsylvania are on their way to provide help and comfort to Florida residents.

    At the Red Cross location in Fairfield, New Jersey, disaster volunteer John Loyer was driving an empty Red Cross van to Philadelphia where he will pick up other volunteers and then head down south -- awaiting orders of what communities need.

    Con Edison and Orange and Rockland Utilities have sent 63 workers and heavy equipment to help restore power in Florida. Those workers consist of mechanics, supervisors, and emergency management personnel.

    These teams have also been busy as they helped out in West Virginia and Virginia after Helene.

    The New York National Guard has deployed soldiers and airmen to a joint training center near Jacksonville. That group consists of EMTs with extensive scuba diving training and survival skills who will be equipped with watercraft and specialized vehicles.

    And back at home, Best Friends Animal Society's Pet Lifesaving center in New York City is welcoming 10 dogs and 20 cats transported from areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

    You can help people affected by hurricanes Milton and Helene by visiting RedCross.org/ABC .

    (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

