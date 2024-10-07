Open in App
    Soccer, football practice canceled until spring in Middletown after field vandalized

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DnCW_0vxtQWJ800

    Soccer and football practice at a field in Middleton, New Jersey, have been canceled due to vandals.

    It happened at one of the fields at Lincroft Acres when officials say individuals drove across the grounds and did donuts.

    And it's not just kids who will deal with the fallout -- it could also cost local taxpayers thousands of dollars.

    It's the only lighted grass soccer field in that part of the township, leaving teams scrambling to find other facilities to use.

    The damage was discovered last Wednesday by a coach getting ready for practice with one of the county's many teams.

    George Amores' son Jack plays for Monmouth United.

    "These kids are now being displaced to other areas to play and it hurts everybody, not only the kids, but also the community because they're unable to use it as well," Amores said.

    The field is unusable for the remainder of the season. Maintenance crews will need to reseed the damaged areas and the field won't be ready again until spring.

    "I think the community can talk to their kids, if they have teenagers who like to go out with their friends and have fun, explain to them that some things have a larger impact. Hundreds of kids now are unable to use this field," Township Administrator Anthony Mecantante said.

    The vandalism amounts to about $10,000 in damages. The township plans to add security cameras to all of its athletic fields.

    Anyone with information about who may have intentionally destroyed this soccer field is asked to call the Middletown Township Police Department at 732-615-2100.

