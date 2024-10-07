Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABCNY

    Man wanted for pushing 82-year-old woman onto subway tracks in Queens in custody

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBvSn_0vxbRuC300

    The man who allegedly pushed an elderly woman onto the subway tracks in Flushing, Queens has been taken into police custody.

    The 82-year-old victim says she was walking on the platform at the Flushing-Main Street station when she was pushed onto the tracks just before noon last Wednesday .

    (video is from a previous report)

    She told detectives that she didn't know the suspect who pushed her.

    The suspect was taken into custody on Monday. He is expected to be taken from Transit District 20 in the Briarwood Train Station in Queens to the courthouse.

    Charges against the man have not yet been announced.

    The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

    ALSO READ: Israel marks 1 year since the October 7th Hamas attack

    Josh Einiger has the latest in Tel Aviv

    ----------

    * More Queens news

    * Send us a news tip

    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

    * Follow us on YouTube

    Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

    Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Tim Wong
    1d ago
    will be released anyways so what’s the point
    Blackarican
    1d ago
    This is getting ridiculous. Police never around when there needed to be.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man arrested in random sucker-punch attack on 81-year-old woman has 21 prior arrests
    ABCNY5 days ago
    1-month-old boy found dead in NYC apartment
    New York Post7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Gunman shoots victim, 27, during argument on Brooklyn street
    1010WINS4 days ago
    Social Studies: Spotting fake profile pictures, avoiding social media scammers
    ABCNY5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    2 boys arrested for attacking former NY Gov. David Paterson and his stepson on Upper East Side: NYPD
    ABCNY3 days ago
    Squadron of squatters ‘terrorized’ NYC neighborhood after taking control of $4M brownstone
    New York Post3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaynow
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena17 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    The historic Greenpoint Savings Bank may become a marijuana dispensary
    Time Out New York1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminarialast hour
    Man got into a heated dispute with his friend while discussing the next step of their recovery efforts when he started beating the victim for six hours and ultimately killed him with a knife, then asked a maintenance worker to help clean up the house
    Chattanooga Daily News3 days ago
    Lawsuit filed in New York says TikTok harms mental health of young people, misleads public
    ABCNY1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy