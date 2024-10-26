Open in App
    'Creepy Bay Area 3': Exploring spooky spots around the Bay, including the most mysterious museums

    2 days ago

    The San Francisco Bay Area is full of mystery all year round, but every spooky season we like to take a closer look into the dark corners of the place we call home. It's time for Creepy Bay Area 3: The Revenge!

    This year we're kicking off our tales of terror by highlighting some of the oddest museums you could ever hope to visit. For visitor information, please see the links below.

    GREGANGELO MUSEUM

    Website

    225 San Leandro Way

    San Francisco, CA 94127

    (Reservations required, no drop-ins allowed)

    MUSEE MECHANIQUE

    Website

    WATCH: 'Creepy Bay Area 2': Explore the magic and mystery of the Bay Area's eeriest spots

    From eccentric personalities to offbeat businesses to the mysteries of nature, we're exploring the weirdest parts of the Bay.

    Pier 45 at the end of Taylor Street at Fisherman's Wharf

    San Francisco, CA 94133

    Open every day, from 10 AM to 8 PM

    ROSICRUCIAN EGYPTIAN MUSEUM

    Website

    1660 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95126

    Open Fridays from 10 AM to 5 PM; Saturdays and Sundays from 11 AM to 6 PM

    TRUHLSEN-MARMOR MUSEUM OF THE EYE

    Website

    645 Beach Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

    Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 AM to 4:30 PM

    Some spine-tingling tales from around the Bay Area have entered into the realm of legend. Some contain a kernel of truth. Some don't. But many have the elements of a cautionary tale intended to keep us on our toes. From haunted graveyards to disappearing hitchhikers to seaside ruins. Here are three of the Bay Area's favorite scary stories to tell in the dark.

    WATCH: 'Creepy Bay Area': Explore mysterious and spooky spots around the region

    The SF Bay Area has always attracted the weird and eccentric. Join us as we tour some of the creepiest and spookiest locations around the region.

    BERT BARRETT'S ARM

    To visit the Hacienda Cemetery or to get involved, visit the California Pioneers website .

    WHITE WITCH OF NILES CANYON

    To learn more about Niles Canyon, or to explore Niles Canyon by train, visit the Niles Canyon Railway website .

    SUTRO BATHS AND TUNNEL

    To learn how you can visit the Sutro Baths or the nearby quarry tunnel, visit the National Parks Services website .

    GOLDEN GATE PARK

    To learn more about Golden Gate Park, or to plan a visit, go to the San Francisco Recreation & Park website .

