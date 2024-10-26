'Creepy Bay Area 3': Exploring spooky spots around the Bay, including the most mysterious museums

The San Francisco Bay Area is full of mystery all year round, but every spooky season we like to take a closer look into the dark corners of the place we call home. It's time for Creepy Bay Area 3: The Revenge!

This year we're kicking off our tales of terror by highlighting some of the oddest museums you could ever hope to visit. For visitor information, please see the links below.

GREGANGELO MUSEUM

225 San Leandro Way

San Francisco, CA 94127

(Reservations required, no drop-ins allowed)

MUSEE MECHANIQUE

Pier 45 at the end of Taylor Street at Fisherman's Wharf

San Francisco, CA 94133

Open every day, from 10 AM to 8 PM

ROSICRUCIAN EGYPTIAN MUSEUM

1660 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95126

Open Fridays from 10 AM to 5 PM; Saturdays and Sundays from 11 AM to 6 PM

TRUHLSEN-MARMOR MUSEUM OF THE EYE

645 Beach Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 AM to 4:30 PM

Some spine-tingling tales from around the Bay Area have entered into the realm of legend. Some contain a kernel of truth. Some don't. But many have the elements of a cautionary tale intended to keep us on our toes. From haunted graveyards to disappearing hitchhikers to seaside ruins. Here are three of the Bay Area's favorite scary stories to tell in the dark.

BERT BARRETT'S ARM

To visit the Hacienda Cemetery or to get involved, visit the California Pioneers website .

WHITE WITCH OF NILES CANYON

To learn more about Niles Canyon, or to explore Niles Canyon by train, visit the Niles Canyon Railway website .

SUTRO BATHS AND TUNNEL

To learn how you can visit the Sutro Baths or the nearby quarry tunnel, visit the National Parks Services website .

GOLDEN GATE PARK

To learn more about Golden Gate Park, or to plan a visit, go to the San Francisco Recreation & Park website .