    World Series Game 2: Dodgers homer early and often to win 4-2 over Yankees

    1 days ago

    The Dodgers didn't need to wait for late-game heroics this time.

    While they took Game 1 against the Yankees in nail-biting fashion - off a historic walkoff grand slam by Freddie Freeman in the 10th inning - in Game 2, the Dodgers homered early and often to secure the 2-0 series lead.

    Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernández and, once again, Freeman all went deep off starter Carlos Rodón before he was pulled in the fourth inning with the score at 4-1.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34s9cv_0wNomF5d00
    Dodgers players celebrate after a home run by Tommy Edman in Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26, 2024 at Dodger Stadium. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

    Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto - the Japanese star who signed a 12-year $325 million contract with Los Angeles this year - kept the Yankees powerhouse bats contained, letting up just one run off a Juan Soto solo homer in six and one-third innings.

    Things got tense again for Dodger fans in the ninth, when a Giancarlo Stanton single hopped past third base, sending Soto home to make it 4-2.

    Reliever Blake Treinen then gave up a single to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and hit Anthony Rizzo at the plate to load the bases, with one out and the go-ahead run on first.

    Treinen struck out Anthony Volpe and then Dave Roberts sent in Alex Vesia to close it out. Jose Trevino hit one deep - but not quite deep enough - and the caught high fly closed out the game.

    Shohei Ohtani dislocated his left shoulder on a seventh-inning steal attempt and left the game.

    His status remains unclear, but manager Dave Roberts said he was encouraged by early tests of the superstar's strength and range of motion.

    The series now shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Monday.

