Suspect arrested in series of armed robberies of taco trucks in San Fernando Valley, LAPD says

A 22-year-old man suspected of committing a series of armed robberies at food trucks and a 7-Eleven store in the San Fernando Valley has been taken into custody, police said.

Jesus Garcia-Sotelo allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven and seven taco trucks, including one at the intersection of Foothill and Van Nuys boulevards, where $400 was stolen.

Police said three of those robberies happened in one night.

"He was on post-release community supervision at the time of the arrest," said LAPD Detective Timothy Kirkpatrick. "He had a criminal history that included robbery, weapons violations, and other crimes."

Detectives said Garcia-Sotelo threatened the victims with a gun but never opened fire. Investigators said evidence from the robberies was discovered at the suspect's home, including cash and getaway vehicles.

"The L.A. district attorney's office filed eight counts of robbery with a handgun, two counts of attempted robbery with a handgun, and ten counts of assault with a firearm," said LAPD Capt. Warner Castillo.

Police also announced the arrests of four unnamed suspects tied to eight ATM burglaries in the LAPD's Mission Division. The suspects range from 24 to 40 years old.

Police said those suspects tied a chain around the ATM and used a car to pull the machine out of the business.

"It has caused thousands of dollars in damage to the small mom-and-pop businesses and disrupted their daily operations," said LAPD Lt. Samer Issa.