Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC7

    Victim's family speaks out after Riverside man is allegedly killed by roommate, buried in backyard

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WN0U_0wNbuxdO00

    The family of a man found buried in the backyard of a Riverside home is speaking out after he was allegedly killed by his roommate.

    "I want that monster to know what a beautiful human being he took from us," said Leona Hodo.

    Hodo said she last spoke to her son, Bradley Minder, on Oct. 12 after his alleged housemate ransacked his room.

    "He wanted to let me know that he is back at the house that he was cleaning up his room, because the man broke into his room and destroyed a lot of his stuff," she said.

    Three days later, her son's body was found buried in the backyard of the home.

    Riverside police said they were called to a residence on the 8700 block of Sylvan Drive after Minder had been not been seen or heard from for several days.

    At the home, a man identified as 48-year-old Richard Thomas Martinez made statements claiming he killed his roommate, police said.

    Martinez was detained while detectives searched the home. Minder's remains were found in the backyard buried.

    The victim's family said the two did not know each other and that Martinez stayed off and on at the home, which belonged to his grandfather.

    "Bradley didn't really know him, the guy was on some bender or something. He wasn't right in the head ... drugs -- he was constantly smoking meth and stuff," said Vinnie Casella, Minder's brother.

    Casella said his brother was prepared to leave the home once he found a new room to rent.

    "The day after the cops arrested the guy, the thought he would be safe and not have to worry about the guy being out, and he came back to all his stuff destroyed," said Casella.

    He said Martinez was initially arrested for disorderly conduct and being in the possession of a controlled substance when he assaulted his own grandfather and then ransacked his brother's room prior to the murder.

    "He never got mad at anyone, he was never an angry person, he was loving had a heart of gold," said Hodo.

    Minder, who was the oldest in his family, helped raise his younger siblings and is remembered as friendly and protective of those he loved.

    "He told me he was going to be OK, said, "I love you mom, you are my rock," and that was the last time I talked to my son," she said.

    Hodo says she'll be in the courtroom on Nov. 4th when Martinez is arraigned on murder charges.

    A GoFundMe account has been setup to help with the family with burial expenses.

    Related Search

    Richard Thomas MartinezRiverside crimeBradley minderVictim'S family speaksMurderDrug addiction

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    Blue Eyes
    1d ago
    OMG, Noni I’m so very sorry 😭💔 my heart breaks for you… We are all here for you and your family 🙏🏻🫶🏻🙏🏻 My condolences to you my sweet friend and your family….💔😭🫶🏻🙏🏻
    Tanya Schielke
    1d ago
    my friend Noni. I'm so sorry, I will pray for justice for you and you family. please if there's anything you need me to do down here on this end to help you out reach out to me.Please reach out to erica we're here for you.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Groom shot, killed in front of his new bride hours after their wedding
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged in murder-for-hire plot near Beverly Center mall
    ABC7 3 days ago
    Man, 45, accused of molesting girls during sleepovers over the last three years
    The Independent2 days ago
    Off-duty deputy runs in front of train to rescue a child in San Bernardino County
    CBS LA3 days ago
    What happened to the Menendez brothers’ money?
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    Man Dies By Suicide After Botched Beard Transplant Goes Wrong
    Wide Open Country10 hours ago
    Man held his anger toward his former friend for years before he asked her if she would accompany him on drrug deliveries only to take her to the mountains and kill her because he believed she got him removed from schooI; sentenced
    Chattanooga Daily News1 day ago
    Menendez brothers resentencing ignores brutality of Kitty's execution, lawyer says: 'It looked like a mob hit'
    foxla.com2 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Male Driver Killed after Crashing into I-15 Main Street Sign Saturday Morning
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Moss Point Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of Missing Man
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Los Angeles County DA Gascón to take position this week on Menendez brothers resentencing
    ABC7 6 days ago
    Surrounded by violence, drug dealing and overdoses, workers at this L.A. restaurant struggle to hang on
    Los Angeles Times2 days ago
    After Son Died in Crash, Parents Form Bond with Man Who Got His Heart and Liver: ‘Paying It Forward’ (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    TGI Fridays closing several US, SoCal locations as it prepares for bankruptcy
    ABC7 3 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN5 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Driver leaving Napa dies in solo-vehicle crash on Highway 12
    CBS San Francisco1 day ago
    Holly Robinson Peete, 60, and Lacey Chabert, 42, named in Hallmark suit over alleged age discrimination
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham ‘Misses’ Living in California After Family’s Move to Las Vegas
    Closer Weekly3 days ago
    California police officers have recovered 2,000 stolen cars since February after a change to enforcement
    MotorBiscuit2 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    'Stone-cold killer': Man found with blood 'pooled' in trunk of his car gets life in prison for murder of friend and high school classmate
    Law & Crime2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy