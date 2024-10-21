Open in App
    Here is 2024 World Series Dodgers vs. Yankees schedule and how to watch

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0np6UT_0wG3D1jI00

    The 2024 Major League Baseball World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Yankees begins this week.

    The Dodgers defeated the New York Mets on Sunday in Game 6 to move onto the World Series while the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday in Game 5.

    Here's what you need to know about the World Series:

    World Series Schedule

    Game 1 of the World Series is this week, and the series could potentially go into early November. Here's the series schedule released by MLB (all times are in Pacific time).

    • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 5:08 p.m. in Los Angeles

    • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5:08 p.m. in Los Angeles

    • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 5:08 p.m. in New York

    • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5:08 p.m. in New York

    • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 5:08 p.m. in New York

    • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 5:08 p.m. in Los Angeles

    • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5:08 p.m. in Los Angeles

    How to Watch 2024 World Series

    All the games will air on Fox, which is channel 11 in Los Angeles.

    People will be able to also stream the game on MLB.TV and Fubo.

    Related story: World Series 2024: How the Dodgers, Yankees can win it all

    Dodgers vs. Yankees in previous World Series

    The Dodgers and Yankees have faced off in the World Series 11 times in the past, according to MLB . The Yankees won eight times and the Dodgers won three times.

    The 1981 World Series was the last time the teams met for the Fall Classic, with the Dodgers winning 4-2 in the series.

    Dodgers vs. Yankees is the most frequent matchup for the World Series.

    Related story: A look back at Dodgers vs. Yankees historic rivalry

