    Former LAPD officer faces arrest for fatal shooting of homeless man in Venice Beach in 2015

    2 days ago

    A former Los Angeles Police Department officer who fatally shot an unarmed homeless man in Venice in 2015 but was spared from prosecution at the time is now facing an arrest warrant stemming from the shooting, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

    Citing unnamed sources familiar with the case, The Times reported that a warrant had been issued for Clifford Proctor's arrest. According to the paper, two law enforcement officials confirmed that a warrant had been issued, but they declined to say why. Two other people familiar with the case, however, said Proctor's arrest is being sought in connection with the May 2015 killing of Brendon Glenn, 29, according to The Times.

    Proctor fatally shot Glenn on May 5, 2015, following an apparent dispute that occurred between Glenn and a bar bouncer just steps away from Venice Beach boardwalk.

    Proctor said at the time he thought Glenn was reaching for his partner's gun. LAPD investigators concluded that Glenn was on his stomach when Proctor stepped back and fired twice, hitting Glenn in the back. Glenn's death sparked a series of community protests and demands that the officer be charged with a crime.

    In March 2018, then-District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office would not pursue any charges against Proctor, citing "insufficient evidence," even though then-LAPD Chief Charlie Beck had recommended that the officer be prosecuted.

    The family of Brendon Glenn, who was shot and killed by a Los Angeles police officer in Venice in 2015, was speaking out for the first time since reaching a settlement with the city.

    In April 2016, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled the shooting was unjustified. Beck wrote in a report to the commission that there was no evidence to independently show there was a "perception that a deadly threat was present." Beck had recommended that Lacey file charges against Proctor, calling the shooting a "criminal act."

    The Times noted in its report Thursday that current District Attorney George Gascón hired a special prosecutor shortly after he took office to reopen investigations into four police shootings in which Lacey declined to file charges, including the Proctor case.

    Attorney V. James DeSimone, who represents Glenn's mother Sheri Camprone and the rest of his family, issued a statement in response to The Times' report saying, "After many years of calling on prosecutors to investigate the senseless killing of her son, Sheri feels it's about time this unnecessary and unjustified taking of Brendon's life under the color of authority may finally be placed in front of a jury. They grieve his loss each and every day."

    Among the evidence reviewed by the District Attorney's Office under Lacey at the time was officer body-camera footage, surveillance videos, statements from 10 civilian eyewitnesses, DNA analysis and the "opinion of a nationally recognized use-of-force expert," Lacey said at the time.

    The use-of-force expert concluded that "Proctor's actions as seen on the surveillance video were consistent with his having observed a threat posed by Glenn," according to an 83-page memorandum released by the District Attorney's Office on the investigation into the shooting.

    Glenn -- who was "given multiple opportunities to leave the location" and "chose to be confrontational and aggressive with civilians and the officers" -- had 18 arrests, 12 convictions and seven pending cases, along with multiple bench warrants for failure to appear in court, and toxicological testing determined that his blood contained both alcohol and marijuana at the time of the death, according to the memorandum.

    "A thorough review of the law and the evidence in this matter leads to the conclusion that there is insufficient evidence to prove that Proctor's use of deadly force in the altercation with Glenn on May 5, 2015, was not justified," according to the memorandum. The report noted that while Proctor's actions were found to violate LAPD policy, the "standard of proof used in administrative proceedings is not the standard of proof used in criminal trials."

    Lacey noted that portions of the surveillance video played an important role in the decision not to file charges, and that snippets from the video were embedded into the 83-page decision to allow a "window into the evidence that we considered in this case."

    She said her office also considered DNA evidence that showed Glenn could not be excluded as a possible contributor to a mixed DNA sample from the holster of Proctor's partner.

    The city of Los Angeles paid $4 million to settle wrongful-death lawsuits filed by Glenn's relatives.

