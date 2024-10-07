Open in App
    Padres restrict ticket sales for NLDS games against Dodgers to areas near San Diego

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvdV6_0vxxp3rR00

    The San Diego Padres are limiting ticket sales during their National League Division Series games against the Los Angeles Dodgers .

    After two games at Dodgers Stadium, with the series tied 1-1, the games move to Petco Park on Tuesday and Wednesday for games 3 and 4 of the NLDS . According to the Padres website , the ticket sales are limited to areas close to San Diego.

    Related story: Dodger Stadium fans toss balls and trash on field, interrupt Padres' 10-2 win that evens NLDS

    Ticket sales to the postseason games are available to Padres Insiders and people living in the following areas: San Diego County, Baja California, Imperial County, Southern Orange County (San Clemente, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Beach), Southern Riverside County (Temecula, Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Hemet, Perris), La Paz County, Mohave County, Yuma County and Clark County.

    The website says sales to people outside the geo-limited areas will be "canceled without notice and refunds given."

    If the series makes it to Game 5, it will be played at Dodger Stadium, which could cost about $150.

    Jay Rogers
    1d ago
    Go idea. Dodger fans can be quite misbehaving, as they were in the last game.
