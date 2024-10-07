Open in App
    Oct. 13: Hopkinton-Fort Jackson FD Fall Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

    By Dan Mount,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qySG7_0vxdIdOd00

    The Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Fire Department will host its fall chicken barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, October 13.

    The meal will be at Hopkinton Fire Station located on 2876 State Route 11 and service begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $15 per meal or $10 for just chicken.

    Keep up with NNY events on our Community Calendar

    The full meal consists of a half-chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll and dessert. Meals will be served via dine-in or carry-out.

    Pre-orders will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. by calling 315-250-3652.

    For more information, visit the department’s website at www.hfjfd.com.

