Oct. 13: Hopkinton-Fort Jackson FD Fall Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

The Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Fire Department will host its fall chicken barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, October 13.

The meal will be at Hopkinton Fire Station located on 2876 State Route 11 and service begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $15 per meal or $10 for just chicken.

The full meal consists of a half-chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll and dessert. Meals will be served via dine-in or carry-out.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. by calling 315-250-3652.

For more information, visit the department’s website at www.hfjfd.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWTI - InformNNY.com.