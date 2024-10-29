Widespread rain with mountain snow for Utah’s Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a near to above normal Monday afternoon temperature-wise, things have changed in a big way for our Tuesday.

Bottom Line?! Widespread rain and snow with snow levels down to 5,000 feet Tuesday morning

Widespread rain and snow activity has developed Tuesday morning and will spread across the Beehive state through the afternoon. Snow levels continue to drop and could go as low as 5,000-6,000 feet Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Utah mountains and the Wasatch Back through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Wasatch Back is forecasted to see roughly two to five inches with some areas around Park City receiving up to eight inches. Most mountains will get about four to eight inches, including the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, La Sal/Abajo Mountains, and the Central/Southern Mountains. The Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 and the Tushar Range could get six to 12 inches with the Cottonwoods pushing 16 inches.

By Wednesday, snow showers will mostly clear out, but colder weather will stick around. A cold northwest flow over the Great Salt Lake could bring lake-enhanced showers Wednesday morning with areas southeast of the lake seeing additional rain and snow. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-30s Wednesday morning along the Wasatch Front, meaning snow showers are possible down to the valley floor.

A brief warm-up is expected for Thursday, followed by another cold system moving in either late this weekend or mid-next week. Halloween will be on the cool side, but slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Expect below-normal temperatures and plenty of clouds off and on through the weekend. Still questions on the weekend and early next week’s forecast, so check back for updates!

