Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC4

    Widespread rain with mountain snow for Utah’s Tuesday

    By Nate Larsen,

    1 days ago

    SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a near to above normal Monday afternoon temperature-wise, things have changed in a big way for our Tuesday.

    Bottom Line?! Widespread rain and snow with snow levels down to 5,000 feet Tuesday morning

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uoNO_0wQwUTUK00

    Widespread rain and snow activity has developed Tuesday morning and will spread across the Beehive state through the afternoon. Snow levels continue to drop and could go as low as 5,000-6,000 feet Tuesday morning.

    A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Utah mountains and the Wasatch Back through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Wasatch Back is forecasted to see roughly two to five inches with some areas around Park City receiving up to eight inches. Most mountains will get about four to eight inches, including the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, La Sal/Abajo Mountains, and the Central/Southern Mountains. The Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 and the Tushar Range could get six to 12 inches with the Cottonwoods pushing 16 inches.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1265x1_0wQwUTUK00

    By Wednesday, snow showers will mostly clear out, but colder weather will stick around. A cold northwest flow over the Great Salt Lake could bring lake-enhanced showers Wednesday morning with areas southeast of the lake seeing additional rain and snow. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-30s Wednesday morning along the Wasatch Front, meaning snow showers are possible down to the valley floor.

    A brief warm-up is expected for Thursday, followed by another cold system moving in either late this weekend or mid-next week. Halloween will be on the cool side, but slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

    Expect below-normal temperatures and plenty of clouds off and on through the weekend. Still questions on the weekend and early next week’s forecast, so check back for updates!

    We’ll keep you posted on the latest developments in our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

    Related Search

    Utah weatherMountain snowfallRain and snowWinter weather advisoryGreat Salt LakeHalloween forecast

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    ABC41 day ago
    Proving murder without a body: Official discusses death of missing National Guardsman
    ABC41 day ago
    ‘Skeletonized human remains’ found near Springville, UCSO seeks help identifying
    ABC41 day ago
    ‘Bring it on, winter’: Heavy snow falls on Utah’s mountains amid fall storm
    ABC41 day ago
    Guardsman Pass, Alpine Loop closing in November as winter approaches
    ABC41 day ago
    Man arrested for terroristic threat near Sevier Co. Dollar Tree
    ABC47 hours ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    ABC42 days ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    ABC41 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    ROADS CLOSED: 1 killed in head-on crash with semi-truck
    ABC41 day ago
    1 dead after crash between car, garbage truck in Washington City
    ABC41 day ago
    Utah storm bringing rain and snow mix throughout the state
    ABC42 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Utah investment broker accused of defrauding $2 million from clients
    ABC42 days ago
    Drug investigation leads to bust, recovery of 60,000 fentanyl pills
    ABC417 hours ago
    Wife, mother-in-law arrested in connection to July 2024 death of man in American Fork
    ABC41 day ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    ABC416 hours ago
    Utah State Correctional Facility names new warden, second female warden in modern prison era
    ABC41 day ago
    $1,000 reward offered for the return of missing DCSO K-9 Kash
    ABC410 hours ago
    Suspect behind ballot box fires in Oregon, Washington may strike again: police
    ABC48 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    How to stay safe during winter weather recreation in Utah
    ABC422 hours ago
    Utah’s Most Haunted: Moon Lake’s ghost girl and the legend of ‘Moonie’
    ABC418 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    LDS Church releases fourth volume of Church’s official history, ‘Saints’
    ABC46 hours ago
    Kaysville supermarket pushes shopping carts into cyberspace with AI, touch screens
    ABC418 hours ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    ABC414 hours ago
    Utah Mom Accused Of Killing Veteran Husband, Hiding Body Complains Courts are 'Blowing Up Her Life' By Not Letting Her Talk To Kids
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Man arrested for threatening to kill coworker and ‘send him to hell’
    ABC42 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy