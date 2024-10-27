Open in App
    • ABC4

    Kelsea Ballerini announces March 2025 concert at the Delta Center

    By Trevor Myers,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0m2c_0wNsjm8Z00

    SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Kelsea Ballerini, a Grammy-nominated singer best known for her country songs, is bringing her arena tour to the Delta Center in March 2025.

    On Saturday, March 29, 2025, Ballerini will take the stage at the Delta Center , with special guests Maisie Peters and MaRynn Taylor opening for her. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

    FINNEAS announces March 2025 tour stop in Salt Lake City

    Tickets are available for presale beginning on Oct. 29, and fans can pre-register for tickets through Ballerini’s website . General tickets go up for sale on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets for the Utah show can be accessed through Ballerini’s website or the Delta Center website .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tViS_0wNsjm8Z00
    Kelsea Ballerini 2025 tour art. (Courtesy: Black River Entertainment)

    The tour, titled KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR , will take the singer to 30 cities over the course of three months, beginning in Michigan in January 2025. The tour was announced just before the release of Ballerini’s latest album “ PATTERNS .”

    “PATTERNS is an album about taking inventory of self and life as it is, moving through the things that need changing, and celebrating the wins along the way,” Ballerini said in a press release.

    The singer said the album is “just one big beautiful conversation” with herself and collaborators, and promised her shows would have “confetti and costume changes, of course.”

    Available ticketing options offer meet-and-greet opportunities, photo opportunities, VIP tour gifts, and priority check-in for the show, among other options.

    Ballerini’s arena tour is expected to conclude on March 30, making Ballerini’s show in Salt Lake City the second-to-last show of the tour.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

