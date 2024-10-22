19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia ( KSNW ) — A Canadian Walmart store was closed for a third day Tuesday as police investigated the death of a woman whose body was found inside an oven.

Halifax Nova Scotia Regional Police said in a release that they were called at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the store, where the 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a walk-in oven in the bakery department.

Police said they haven’t yet confirmed the cause and manner of death of the woman, who worked at the store, nor has her name been released.

However, the CBC reports that the woman was a member of the local Sikh community.

According to the CBC , a Walmart spokesperson said the store is “temporarily closed as we co-operate fully with the investigation.”

Halifax Regional Police called the investigation “complex” and said it “involves several partner agencies.” They cautioned the public against speculation about the cause of her death.

“We urge the public to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media,” the department said in a statement. “Please be aware of the impacts that speculation could have on family, colleagues and loved ones of the woman.”

