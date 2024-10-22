Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC4

    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart

    By Jocelina JoinerWil Day,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025ZH1_0wHcOwfy00

    HALIFAX, Nova Scotia ( KSNW ) — A Canadian Walmart store was closed for a third day Tuesday as police investigated the death of a woman whose body was found inside an oven.

    Halifax Nova Scotia Regional Police said in a release that they were called at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the store, where the 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a walk-in oven in the bakery department.

    Police said they haven’t yet confirmed the cause and manner of death of the woman, who worked at the store, nor has her name been released.

    However, the CBC reports that the woman was a member of the local Sikh community.

    More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination

    According to the CBC , a Walmart spokesperson said the store is “temporarily closed as we co-operate fully with the investigation.”

    Halifax Regional Police called the investigation “complex” and said it “involves several partner agencies.” They cautioned the public against speculation about the cause of her death.

    “We urge the public to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media,” the department said in a statement. “Please be aware of the impacts that speculation could have on family, colleagues and loved ones of the woman.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    ABC41 day ago
    Corrections K-9 missing after suddenly running off outside Davis County Jail
    ABC41 day ago
    Florida mailman stabs lawncare worker over parking: deputies
    ABC46 hours ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Walmart employee found dead inside bakery oven: Police
    ABC News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post6 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News2 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Rapper Who Spent 10 Years in Jail for Diddy Finally Speaks: “I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy”
    Showbiz4112 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    ABC42 days ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    ABC42 days ago
    TIMELINE: Police detail Roosevelt woman’s alleged murder, explain how suspect fled country
    ABC422 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent5 days ago
    Man arrested for aggravated assault, tells police ‘Satan told him’ to kill someone
    ABC42 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times8 days ago
    Four and eight-year-old siblings died of asphyxiation after their mother used a previously-owned leash to hang them from a beam inside their home; mother condemned
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    Man accused of stabbing 55-year-old near SLC airport arrested
    ABC419 hours ago
    Paleontologists unearth 70-million-year-old ‘swamp dweller’ fossil in Colorado
    ABC46 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    19-year-old arrested for alleged possession of ‘copious amount’ of drugs including cocaine, meth
    ABC416 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    35K fentanyl pills seized in West Valley City as part of SLCo drug operation
    ABC41 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    ABC41 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    10-year-old boy, Florida woman identified as victims in deadly wrong-way crash on I-15
    ABC44 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy