Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC4

    Trump bashes FEMA, NC governor as he tours Helene storm damage

    By The HillBrett Samuels,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263O3C_0wFw4gBz00

    Former President Trump on Monday attacked the federal response to Hurricane Helene by repeating debunked claims about funding and bashed North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) during a stop in storm-ravaged Asheville, N.C.

    Trump met with local officials and viewed damage from Hurricane Helene ahead of a pair of campaign events in the Tar Heel State. The former president praised the enthusiasm of voters despite the storm damage amid sizable early turnout , but he also swiped at his political opponents over the response to Helene.

    Trump told reporters he would be in favor of Congress returning early from recess to approve more disaster response funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    “You know, in theory they’re supposed to have it, but they spent a lot of money on bringing illegal migrants, people that came into our country illegally, and taking them in and all of the money they spent. Numbers that nobody can even believe. So they don’t have any money for people that live here,” Trump said, calling FEMA’s response “a disgrace.”

    The White House and local officials in affected areas have for weeks pushed back on similar claims from Trump and his allies, making clear that FEMA’s disaster relief fund is specifically allocated for natural disaster response. The agency has separate programs administered by the Department of Homeland Security to shelter migrants.

    The former president was asked about a recent report that an armed man in North Carolina was threatening FEMA workers, and whether his rhetoric attacking the agency made it harder to respond to the storm.

    “Well, I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” Trump said. “If they’re doing a poor job we’re supposed to not say it?”

    Asked about Cooper’s handling of the storm, Trump said he was “not hearing the good things about the governor here like I’m hearing about the governor in Georgia, as an example.”

    “I’m hearing the governor in Georgia’s done a very good job, and I don’t really know the governor here. But I’m not hearing that he’s done a very good job. So that’s the only thing I can say,” Trump said.

    Cooper on Monday was also in Asheville alongside FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

    Trump has for weeks attacked the federal response to Hurricane Helene, which tore through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, killing more than 200 people and causing catastrophic damage. He previously visited Georgia and met with Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

    President Biden and Vice President Harris both visited affected areas earlier this month and met with local officials on the ground. Biden in particular has blasted Trump for making false and misleading claims about the storm response, warning it could prevent people from getting the help they need.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Judge rules Utah mother accused of murdering missing husband to have no contact with children
    ABC42 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    ABC43 days ago
    IRS unveils 2025 income tax brackets: Where do you fall?
    ABC41 day ago
    Man arrested for aggravated assault, tells police ‘Satan told him’ to kill someone
    ABC41 day ago
    Over 1 million voters cast early ballots in North Carolina
    ABC42 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Corrections K-9 missing after suddenly running off outside Davis County Jail
    ABC41 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    ABC41 day ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    ABC42 days ago
    35K fentanyl pills seized in West Valley City as part of SLCo drug operation
    ABC419 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Sunshine and above-average warmth for Utah, cooldown on the horizon
    ABC421 hours ago
    Police recover damaged parts from van in Layton hit-and-run
    ABC41 day ago
    Founder of Utah nonprofit sentenced to prison for fraud, other charges
    ABC418 hours ago
    Bomb squad detonates ‘suspicious device’ at Kaysville elementary school
    ABC43 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    ABC41 day ago
    Another warm day before sharply cooler highs for the Wasatch Front
    ABC48 hours ago
    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain
    ABC44 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    One seriously injured in Fairpark shooting, police say
    ABC42 days ago
    Lehi apartment explosion forces 90 families out of complex
    ABC41 day ago
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    ABC45 hours ago
    Andy Ludwig steps down as Utes offensive coordinator
    ABC42 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    ABC42 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    ABC43 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy