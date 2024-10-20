Bomb squad detonates ‘suspicious device’ at Kaysville elementary school

KAYSVILE, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The Davis County Bomb Squad responded to a report of a “suspicious device” at a Kaysville elementary school on Saturday, according to Kaysville Police.

At around 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 19, police responded to a report of a “suspicious homemade firework or pipe bomb device” at the southeast side of Endeavour Elementary School in Kaysville.

Because of the potential danger, officers called in the bomb squad to investigate the device. Bomb squad personnel safely detonated the device and collected the remnants for further analysis.

“Officers have conducted a thorough canvass of the surrounding area to identify any additional devices,” a press release from Kaysville Police states. “There is no discernible threat to the community.”

No further information is available at this time.

