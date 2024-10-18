Open in App
    Chilly weather closes out the Utah work week

    By Nate Larsen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExhmE_0wCAg9Vv00

    SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Friday, Utah! Our active weather will continue through Friday, with wraparound precipitation affecting areas in southeastern Utah into Saturday.

    Bottom Line?! A wet, snowy, and cold end to the work week…

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V20XS_0wCAg9Vv00

    Winter storm warnings are in effect for the mountains of Utah this morning. Snow is accumulating on mountain roads, making travel hazardous Friday morning. Anyone heading into the mountains should be prepared for winter weather conditions through Saturday.

    Snow levels have dipped to about 5,000 feet early Friday. The mountains southeast of the Great Salt Lake and areas like the Uinta and Wasatch Mountains could see the heaviest snowfall with 12 to 24 inches of snow in the forecast. Eight to 16 inches will be possible for the central and southern mountains.  With snow levels dropping to 5,000 feet, our bench areas of the Wasatch Front will likely see minor accumulations as well.  A wintry mix can’t be ruled out for the lower valleys as well on Friday morning as temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAOrq_0wCAg9Vv00

    Freeze warnings are in effect for parts of western Utah, and more areas, including Box Elder, Utah Valley, and Castle Country, may freeze on Friday and Saturday mornings. As a precaution, cover frost-sensitive plants. We’re also watching for potential lake-effect snow that could hit far western Salt Lake Valley, the Oquirrh Mountains, and Tooele Valley Friday if winds shift more northerly. Strong easterly winds may also affect the northern Wasatch Front Friday night into Saturday. A High Wind Watch is in effect for these areas.

    In short, winter conditions are expected in the mountains through Saturday. Plan for winter driving and protect freeze-sensitive plants on Friday and Saturday mornings in many valleys.

    We’ll keep you updated with the latest developments in our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

