Which ‘abandoned buildings’ did these 19 Spirit Halloween stores take over in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — It’s officially October, which means Halloween is just around the corner — and seeing jack-o’-lanterns, costumes, and the annual materialization of Spirit Halloween stores in seemingly random locations is all but guaranteed.

Spirit Halloween has been known to set up shop for the spooky season in locations that other businesses have recently vacated — and Utah is no exception, as it was home to nearly 20 Spirit Halloween stores as of Oct. 2024.

But Spirit Halloween doesn’t take over any old building — one page on the store’s website explains some of the criteria for its proposed locations.

“Our aim is to set up in communities that have 1) a population of approximately 35,000+, 2) living within a 3-5 mile radius, and 3) with a car count of at least 25,000 cars per day,” the retailer explains.

The “ideal lease” for a Spirit Halloween location would cover mid-July through mid-October, according to the store. But, if a landlord were to find a permanent tenant by June, the lease would have a “kick-out clause.”

A recent skit on “Saturday Night Live” about the spooky stores sparked a response from Spirit Halloween — in which the store called the show “irrelevant” and said it had “shrinking ratings” via a Spirt Halloween costume meme .

However, ABC4.com’s sister station KDVR tracked down a 2022 post from Spirit Halloween (once again in the form of a costume meme ) with the store referencing the same concept as the SNL skit: The Halloween stores taking over an “ abandoned building ” or a now-replaced “ childhood store .”

So, here in the Beehive State, which “abandoned” buildings have been possessed by the spooky stores? According to Spirit Halloween’s website, there are about 19 Spirit Halloween locations in Utah.

Here’s a brief look at each of the Spirit Halloween locations in Utah and what ABC4.com has found out about what the stores used to be — starting with the northernmost location in Providence, Utah.

Providence, Utah

The Spirit Halloween in Providence is located at 1670 Utah 165 . This location used to be a store called Palmer Home Furnishings, but the furniture store has gone out of business, as shown in a Facebook post dated Feb. 3, 2024 .

Ogden, Utah

One of the Spirit Halloween locations in Ogden — located at 145 N Harrisville Rd — used to be a Harmons Grocery, according to Google Maps imagery.

Another location in Ogden, at 3625 Wall Avenue , used to be a Burlington Coat Factory, according to Spirit Halloween.

Roy, Utah

The Spirit Halloween store in Roy, located at 5420 South 1900 West , used to be a store called Dilly Dally’s, according to the imagery on Google Maps . Dilly Dally’s was a “ family discount store ,” according to a Facebook page for the shop.

Layton, Utah

The Spirit Halloween location in Layton — at 2098 W. Antelope Drive — is a former David’s Bridal, according to the retailer and Google Maps imagery .

Farmington, Utah

A Farmington location for Spirit Halloween is located at 225 North East Promontory, suite A11 — and it used to be a Columbia store . The Spirit Halloween website said this location has only costumes and accessories.

Salt Lake City, Utah

One of the Spirit Halloween locations in Salt Lake City — located at 645 East 400 South — used to be a Natural Grocers, according to the Halloween store’s website.

Another Salt Lake location, at 1169 Wilmington Avenue in Sugar House, used to be a Bed Bath & Beyond, according to Google Maps .

Park City, Utah

The Spirit Halloween in Park City is located at 6699 North Landmark Drive, suite A155 , and used to be an Express outlet store. The Halloween store is located in Junction Commons .

West Valley City, Utah

One Spirit Halloween location in West Valley City — at 3601 South 2700 West in Valley Fair Mall — used to be a Bed Bath & Beyond, according to Google Maps imagery .

Another location in West Valley City, located at 2971 S 5600 West , used to be a Ross Dress for Less department store.

Taylorsville, Utah

There’s also a Spirit Halloween located at 5564 South Redwood Road in Taylorsville. According to its website, the store is “ Next to EOS Fitness .”

The storefront next to what is now EOS has been vacant dating back to 2011 — but it used to be a Dollar Tree, based on the images on Google Maps .

Sandy, Utah

One Spirit Halloween in Sandy, located in the Shops at South Town at 10450 State Street , used to be a Forever 21, according to the Halloween retailer.

Another Spirit Halloween location in Sandy, located at 7880 South 1300 East , used to be a Downeast Home and Clothing store, per Google Maps .

South Jordan, Utah

The South Jordan location of Spirit Halloween, at 11565 S District Dr, 500 , used to be Charming Charlie , which is a retailer offering women’s accessories and clothing.

Lehi, Utah

The Spirit Halloween location in Lehi can be found at 3700 North Cabelas Boulevard, Suite 240 , in the Outlets at Traverse Mountain .

According to the Spirit Halloween website, the Lehi location used to be a store called 1st Gen.

Provo, Utah

In Provo, there is a Spirit Halloween located in the Provo Towne Center at 1200 Towne Centre Boulevard . The store used to be a Rue 21, according to Spirit Halloween.

Spanish Fork, Utah

The Spirit Halloween location in Spanish Fork can be found at 1327 North 200 East . The Spanish Fork store used to be a business called Shepherd’s Carpet and Flooring.

St. George, Utah

There is a Spirit Halloween located at 155 W St. George Boulevard in St. George. The building used to be a Downtown Furniture Company, according to Google Maps .

Michael Bartiromo and Brooke Williams contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.