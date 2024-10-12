Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC30 Central Valley

    Suspect wanted for shooting man in his leg in central Fresno

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20acnl_0w4fxDwf00

    Fresno police continue to search for a shooter after a man was shot in central Fresno.

    The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Clay Avenue near Rowell.

    Officers say they responded to calls for multiple shots fired and a shot-spotter call.

    When they arrived, police found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

    The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officials say multiple cars and buildings were hit by gunfire and believe the suspect was driving a white sedan.

    If you have information, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    The Most Popular Marijuana Strains in California Right Now
    The Marijuana Herald2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Man, who worked almost exclusively with dementia patients, walked 90-year-old patient in his care to a storage closet and performed Iewd acts on her, then beat and choked a child during her first sIeepover with family’s daughter the following day; sentenced
    Shreveport Magazine6 days ago
    Good Samaritans Step In To Rescue A Crying Little Soul From A Dumpster In Fresno
    happywhisker.com7 days ago
    Aviators welcomed home at NAS Lemoore
    ABC30 Central Valley6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard12 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Confessed killer's sentencing continued until December
    ABC30 Central Valley6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza6 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King25 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy