    Fresno High 'Wall of Champions' Fundraiser

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DI5m0_0vxyYb3O00

    A class of ten athletes will be inducted into Fresno High's "Wall of Champions" at a fundraising dinner this week.

    Bob Reyes, the school's longtime principal, stopped by Action News Live at Three to discuss the event's rich history.

    He says it was the idea of two alumni, Grace and Jack Baldwin, who wanted to show students the rich history of the school's athletic teams and athletes. Considering the school opened in 1889, it has a long history to draw from.

    Each year, the Fresno High Alumni Association selects ten athletes or teams, produces a video honoring them, and shares their stories.

    This year's class of inductees will be announced at the 15th Annual Wall of Champions Dinner this Wednesday, October 9th, at Pardini's Banquet Hall. Action News Sports anchor Alec Nolan will serve as the emcee.

