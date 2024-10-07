Open in App
    Small Business Spotlight: TKE Martial Arts

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUREQ_0vxxx2GO00

    TKE Martial Arts in Clovis is celebrating its grand opening with free bully prevention classes and deals for families.

    The school in the shopping center off of Shaw and Minnewawa tries to encourage both kids and their parents to come onto the mats.

    "We say families that kick together stick together," says owner Ross Rocchi. "Whether you're 4, 54, or 84, just get out there, do your best, have fun and feel yourself alive again."

    Rocchi says the lessons learned go beyond the mat.

    "Not only does it help you with the life skills-discipline, focus, concentration, respect-it gets you in shape, makes you feel good, gets the blood flowing, and makes you alive," says Rocchi.

    Owner Russ Rocchi started training in 1976.

    "We call our school a do-jong. A lot of the traditions and moves we do are in Korean because we go to my original roots, which is tae kwon do," says Rocchi.

    After opening his first martial arts school in 1994 in the Bay Area and then relocating to the Central Valley in 2015, he's once again passing on his knowledge and expertise to students.

    "I want to share my blend of martial arts, my blend of discipline, focus, concentration, and fun with everyone here," says Rocchi.

    No matter your age, everyone's first class starts with the basics. Students learn proper warmups, kickboxing techniques and taekwondo kicking. More advanced students do escrima, which includes stick training.

    "We have them doing training with their hands. We teach them to defend themselves using the weapon," says Rocchi.

    In addition to the school's core values lining the walls, the belt ranking system to help with goal setting is prominently displayed in the back of the dojo.

    "I say, Okay, let's focus on your goals. What's your short-term goal? Your next color belt. I also say, Don't forget your long-term goal is to become a blackbelt," says Rocchi.

    Whether you are just picking up a new hobby or want to bond with your little ones, there are classes for all ages, including a family class.

    During October, in honor of their grand opening month, parents can train for free if their little ones join. It's half-price for parents and siblings if they want to do family classes.

    For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

