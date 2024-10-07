CycleBar Ride for a Cure

CycleBar's Fresno and Clovis locations are preparing to host a pair of rides this weekend, raising money to fight breast cancer.

Lindsey Lake and Travis Birchfield joined us on Action News Live at 3 to explain how it works.

Riders register to ride on Saturday, October 12, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at either location and make a $25 donation.

All money will go towards the American Cancer Society and its research programs fighting breast cancer.

Once you're registered, come in and enjoy a 45-minute cycle workout set to energetic music.

Click here for the schedule of classes at the Clovis location. Click here for the schedule of classes at the Fresno location. Click here to make the $25 donation to sign up.