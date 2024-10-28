Warm air returns, nearing record by Thursday

EVENING: Mostly clear and seasonable. Temps in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonable. Low 42.

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds and milder. High 68.

We kicked off the week with Monday morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This officially ends our growing season with many areas hitting 32 degrees. We quickly warmed into the 60s by Monday afternoon as we begin a warming trend for the remainder of the week.

We’ll rapidly warm into the upper 70s by Wednesday, and to 80 by Thursday. The record high for Halloween is 81 so there’s a decent shot we match that record. Should be comfortable for trick-or-treating!

A cold front moves through the state Friday morning. There is a chance for a passing shower, but the rain amounts are likely negligible. The weekend continues dry as we temporarily return to seasonable levels. Another warm-up is expected early next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.