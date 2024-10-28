Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • abc27 News

    Warm air returns, nearing record by Thursday

    By Eric Finkenbinder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Li9j_0wPB7I5X00

    EVENING: Mostly clear and seasonable. Temps in the 50s.

    TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonable. Low 42.

    TUESDAY: Scattered clouds and milder. High 68.

    We kicked off the week with Monday morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This officially ends our growing season with many areas hitting 32 degrees. We quickly warmed into the 60s by Monday afternoon as we begin a warming trend for the remainder of the week.

    We’ll rapidly warm into the upper 70s by Wednesday, and to 80 by Thursday. The record high for Halloween is 81 so there’s a decent shot we match that record. Should be comfortable for trick-or-treating!

    A cold front moves through the state Friday morning. There is a chance for a passing shower, but the rain amounts are likely negligible. The weekend continues dry as we temporarily return to seasonable levels. Another warm-up is expected early next week.

    -Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBiQ8_0wPB7I5X00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

    Related Search

    Halloween weatherSeasonable temperaturesWeather forecastEric FinkenbinderRecord high temperaturesNexstar media , Inc.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mommy Minute: How to adjust to the time change
    abc27 News9 hours ago
    Pennsylvania man tries to hire hitman to murder sister, DA says
    abc27 News1 day ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    abc27 News21 hours ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Nearing record highs next two days
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Pennsylvania Lottery rolls out new holiday games featuring a Christmas classic
    abc27 News18 hours ago
    York man gets up to 121 years in state prison for 2022 shooting that injured 2, left man paralyzed
    abc27 News16 hours ago
    Police asking for citizens’ help locating witnesses of ‘serious crash’ in York County
    abc27 News3 days ago
    Sheetz sets reopening for newly renovated Dauphin County store
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Pennsylvania man arrested after Donald Trump threats: ‘Frankly, I hope someone would get him’
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Pennsylvania man charged with threatening driver with gun during road rage incident
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Midstate sandwich shop announces new Lancaster County location
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Woman allegedly punched child during Shippensburg Midget Football League game
    abc27 News1 day ago
    One dead, one hospitalized in Shippensburg stabbing
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Lancaster County man charged after killing 11 turkeys, State Police say
    abc27 News21 hours ago
    Commercial vehicle crash closes Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance in Lancaster County
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Pennsylvania police officer killed in off-duty crash
    abc27 News17 hours ago
    Deceased victim involved in York County motorcycle crash identified
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Flames damage New Cumberland structure
    abc27 News2 days ago
    No Election Day storm: Caribbean disturbance not a threat to U.S. mainland | Tracking the Tropics
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Clear: Traffic increasing on I-83 in Hershey after multi-vehicle crash
    abc27 News6 hours ago
    Victim identified in fatal hang glider crash in Mifflin County
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Midstate fire departments facing challenges recruiting, retaining members
    abc27 News15 hours ago
    State buys South Texas ranch to build its own border wall
    abc27 News7 hours ago
    Drunk animals far more common than previously thought, helping explain human love of alcohol: study
    abc27 News5 hours ago
    What owls can I find in Pennsylvania, and what sounds do they make?
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Parts of Dauphin County under mandatory water restriction
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Controversy and conspiracies dominate Pennsylvania school district after extremist takeover
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Misinformation vs Disinformation: What’s the difference and what to look for
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy