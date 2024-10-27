Open in App
    • abc27 News

    Period Project Harrisburg holds Day of Impact

    By Kaylee Lindenmuth,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhNfe_0wNns7KR00

    ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Period Project Harrisburg held its fourth annual Day of Impact at Capital Blue Cross Connect in Enola Saturday.

    The group assembled around 2,000 packages of female hygiene products and sanitary supplies.

    Lawmakers, advocates seek to solve ‘period poverty’ in Pennsylvania schools

    President and Founder Megan Swope says toxic shock syndrome is often seen among unsheltered and low income women in the area as they may not have access to necessary supplies.

    “I didn’t give it the thought that not having what you need for your menstrual hygiene would keep someone from going to school or work when even 14% of college students are affected by period poverty and missed class,” Swope said.

    The Period Project Harrisburg is currently running a virtual fundraiser through Oct. 31 .

    angel-Aya
    1d ago
    this is an amazing community gift. it's nice to read of community support instead of political divisions.
