    • abc27 News

    Chilly overnight as higher pressure settles in

    By Jackson Chastain,

    1 days ago

    TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 36. Winds NW 5 mph.

    SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Hi 59. Lo 36.

    MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Hi 60. Lo 42.

    A breezy and cool but overall comfortable day Saturday. With higher pressure moving in, we’ll see some chills overnight but long-term highs will climb significantly heading into the work week. Lows drop into the mid 30s overnight.

    We’ll gradually warm into the 70s and eventually to around 80 on Halloween thanks to higher pressure off the backside of our recent front. Another cold front on Friday will cool us back down heading into next weekend while also bringing perhaps the first rain chance in a while. Long range models to this point show a line of showers Friday. We’ll keep you updated!

    -Meteorologist Jackson Chastain

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

