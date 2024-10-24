Gettysburg Park Ranger helps child reunite with lost stuffed animal

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg National Military Park park ranger helped a young child reunite with a special stuffed animal after it was left behind on the battlefield.

The park shared a family’s social media post explaining that they spent Saturday exploring the battlefield. Their daughter, who the family says has “sensory difficulties and anxiety,” brought her security stuffy “Bumpy Kitty” along for the trip.

During the visit, Bumpy Kitty was left behind, and the family did not realize until they got home.

Using a family photo taken at the park, they were able to determine where Bumpy Kitty may have been left behind. The family contacted the park and said Park Ranger Joe was able to find it in Devil’s Den and shared a photo.

“He went above and beyond for our daughter, exceeding all expectations, and acted with true selflessness,” said the family. “We are so extremely thankful for his actions and will never forget this experience.”

In a social media post on Wednesday, the park said, “Because it’s what we do. #HappyStory #BumpyKitty #ProtectAndServe .”

Followers on social media responded as well, saying “What a WONDERFUL story” and “Park Rangers are literally the best humans. Period.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.