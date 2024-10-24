Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • abc27 News

    Seasonable and dry weekend before another warm up next week

    By Eric Finkenbinder,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fFnv_0wJvyeXb00

    EVENING: Clear and cooler. Temps dipping into the 50s.

    TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 38.

    FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 64.

    Clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s tonight with areas of frost by Friday morning. Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonable with highs returning to the mid-60s.

    Another dry cold front will move through Friday night setting the stage for even cooler air by Sunday into Monday. There is no rain in sight as the last remaining days of October tick away. A look ahead to next week shows more unseasonably warm days (after a cool start) with highs in the 60s and 70s heading into Halloween. Halloween day could be very close to challenging a record high with a forecast high of 80 degrees!

    -Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBiQ8_0wJvyeXb00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

    Related Search

    Halloween weatherWeather forecastRecord high temperaturesEric FinkenbinderNexstar media , Inc.Weather

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Powerball jackpot hit, $1M winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Police investigating murder-suicide at Pennsylvania nursing home
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Pennsylvania State Police Trooper acquitted after involuntary mental health commitment incident
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Over four pounds of heroin found during Dauphin County traffic stop, four arrested
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Seasonable and dry weekend, nearing record warm by Halloween
    abc27 News23 hours ago
    Man indicted for robbing Dauphin County Rite Aid, court docs show
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Revisiting the Susan Smith case 30 years later
    abc27 News2 days ago
    ‘Biggest pill dealer in Chambersburg’ sentenced to life in prison
    abc27 News1 day ago
    1 hospitalized after being stabbed in Harrisburg, man facing charges
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Boscov’s re-opening two Central Pennsylvania stores
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Lawsuit claims Hallmark exec wanted to replace ‘old talent’ with younger stars
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Police investigating Lancaster shooting that injured 2
    abc27 News8 hours ago
    WellSpan York NICU babies dressed for Halloween
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Troopers release cause of I-81 crash in Lebanon County that killed 1, injured 3 others
    abc27 News9 hours ago
    Big Game Bound: Hopkins on the move to Kansas City
    abc27 News15 hours ago
    Pennsylvania Game Commission announces start of pheasant hunting season
    abc27 News16 hours ago
    Shots fired in Shippensburg last weekend, one arrested
    abc27 News20 hours ago
    Lancaster County man killed in fiery I-83 crash
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Enforcement Officer fatally stabbed while off-duty
    abc27 News15 hours ago
    Changes to Visa cards may result in a $175 hold; Here’s why
    abc27 News18 hours ago
    Man who allegedly shot 3 women on SEPTA bus captured by U.S. Marshals
    abc27 News1 day ago
    GIANT expands recall of store-brand waffles over Listeria concerns
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Community shows support for Pennsylvania food truck owner after crash
    abc27 News7 hours ago
    12-year-old struck by vehicle while walking to school bus in Lancaster County
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Women banned from Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children alone while gambling
    abc27 News2 days ago
    ‘Help me’: Burglar texts 911 after getting stuck in Pennsylvania garage, police report
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Bermudian Springs blanks Littlestown in Week 10
    abc27 News5 hours ago
    Mechanicsburg keeps perfect season alive against Shippensburg in week 10
    abc27 News5 hours ago
    Added fees adding up at restaurants
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Adams County communities implement burn ban
    abc27 News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy