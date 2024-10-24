Seasonable and dry weekend before another warm up next week

EVENING: Clear and cooler. Temps dipping into the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 38.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 64.

Clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s tonight with areas of frost by Friday morning. Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonable with highs returning to the mid-60s.

Another dry cold front will move through Friday night setting the stage for even cooler air by Sunday into Monday. There is no rain in sight as the last remaining days of October tick away. A look ahead to next week shows more unseasonably warm days (after a cool start) with highs in the 60s and 70s heading into Halloween. Halloween day could be very close to challenging a record high with a forecast high of 80 degrees!

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

