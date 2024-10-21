Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson visits Harrisburg, advocates for voting rights

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus hosted Rev. Jesse Jackson, one of the most well-known civil rights leaders of his era, at the State Capitol today.

Rev. Jackson joined members of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition to evaluate the progress of the PLBC in Dauphin County regarding voting rights for incarcerated individuals. The group also aimed to support the PLBC tour from this past summer and promote Black economic development.

Jackson was recognized by lawmakers with a standing ovation in the State House.

“Rev. Jackson has been a pivotal figure in the civil rights and voting rights movements, advocating for social justice and racial equality through grassroots activism and national campaigns,” said Rep. Napoleon Nelson, a Chairman of the PLBC. “His leadership and unwavering commitment have helped amplify the voices of marginalized communities and shaped critical dialogues around civil rights issues in America.”

Jackson founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which advocates for civil rights, economic equality, voting rights, and social justice. He pushed for federal and state legislators to implement legislation addressing voter impediments, affirmative action in contracts, and major civil rights campaigns, including the push for economic empowerment.

“Let me express my thanks to the members of the Pennsylvania Senate and House for welcoming me and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I am honored to be hosted by Ms. Joanna McClinton, the first African American female speaker of the Pennsylvania House,” Jackson said.

The Rainbow PUSH team met with McClinton and participated in a “Lunch and Learn” session focusing on the disenfranchisement of incarcerated voters.

“I have continued to emphasize the need for equitable access to voting and continued to highlight the impact of voter suppression tactics that disproportionally affected African American voters,” Jackson said. “This is one of the many voter engagement drives I have led urging African Americans and other minorities to register and vote. I have spoken out against strict voter ID laws and urged states to pass laws allowing persons awaiting trial to vote in county jails and to allow convicted felons who have served their sentences to have their full citizenship rights restored allowing them to register and vote. I have often said that the vote is our most powerful weapon, emphasizing its importance in achieving social justice and equality.”

“We are truly honored to have the successor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the ‘Drum Major for Justice’ visit us today in Harrisburg,” Nelson said.

The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus was formed in 1973 to empower Black legislators and to serve as an information and advocacy vehicle to advance the interests of Black, Latino, and other Pennsylvanians of color.

