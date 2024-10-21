Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Changes are coming for Pennsylvanians who participate in or who may be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

On Monday, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced increases to SNAP income and benefit limits.

The changes follow a yearly adjustment from the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.

Below are the SNAP income limits beginning October 1, 2024:

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,510 2 $3,408 3 $4,304 4 $5,200 5 $6,098 6 $6,994 7 $7,890 8 $8,788 9 $9,686 10 $10,584 Each additional member +$898

Factors that could contribute to a household’s higher SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania include household size, monthly income, and whether a member of your household is 60 years of age or older or has a disability.

Additionally, below are the changes to the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan effective October 1, 2024. The Maximum Thrifty Food Plan is the maximum amount of SNAP benefits a household can receive.

Household Size Maximum Thrifty Food Plan 1 $292 2 $536 3 $768 4 $975 5 $1,158 6 $1,390 7 $1,536 8 $1,756 9 $1,976 10 $2,196 Each Additional Member $220

There is no change to the minimum monthly benefit this year; the minimum benefit remains $23.

The Department of Human Services says the best way to determine if your household will qualify for SNAP and your monthly benefit is to apply .

“Being able to feed yourself and your family is not just a health issue; it also instills a sense of self-reliance, safety, and dignity when you know you can access fresh, nutritious foods without making the difficult choice between paying for groceries and paying for other necessities,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “SNAP helps more than two million Pennsylvanians, many of whom are our friends and neighbors, keep food on their tables. I strongly encourage anyone who may need food assistance to apply for SNAP.”

In addition to the increases to SNAP income and benefit limits, Arkoosh also announced the replacement of stolen SNAP benefits—which DHS began offering in 2023— has been extended to benefits stolen through December 20, 2024.

SNAP recipients who have their benefits electronically stolen through December 20, 2024, can request to have their benefits reimbursed. To request a reimbursement, SNAP recipients should fill out a Benefit Theft Claim via a PDF form or web form within 60 calendar days of the incident. DHS will then validate within 30 calendar days of the request being submitted for evaluation, and if a replacement is to be issued, it can be done within 10 calendar days of the evaluation.

