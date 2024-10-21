Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • abc27 News

    Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits

    By George Stockburger,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9PUP_0wGGxTnj00

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Changes are coming for Pennsylvanians who participate in or who may be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

    On Monday, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced increases to SNAP income and benefit limits.

    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    This Week in Pennsylvania

    The changes follow a yearly adjustment from the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.

    Below are the SNAP income limits beginning October 1, 2024:

    Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income
    1 $2,510
    2 $3,408
    3 $4,304
    4 $5,200
    5 $6,098
    6 $6,994
    7 $7,890
    8 $8,788
    9 $9,686
    10 $10,584
    Each additional member +$898

    Factors that could contribute to a household’s higher SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania include household size, monthly income, and whether a member of your household is 60 years of age or older or has a disability.

    Additionally, below are the changes to the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan effective October 1, 2024. The Maximum Thrifty Food Plan is the maximum amount of SNAP benefits a household can receive.

    Household Size Maximum Thrifty Food Plan
    1 $292
    2 $536
    3 $768
    4 $975
    5 $1,158
    6 $1,390
    7 $1,536
    8 $1,756
    9 $1,976
    10 $2,196
    Each Additional Member $220

    There is no change to the minimum monthly benefit this year; the minimum benefit remains $23.

    The Department of Human Services says the best way to determine if your household will qualify for SNAP and your monthly benefit is to apply .

    “Being able to feed yourself and your family is not just a health issue; it also instills a sense of self-reliance, safety, and dignity when you know you can access fresh, nutritious foods without making the difficult choice between paying for groceries and paying for other necessities,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “SNAP helps more than two million Pennsylvanians, many of whom are our friends and neighbors, keep food on their tables. I strongly encourage anyone who may need food assistance to apply for SNAP.”

    In addition to the increases to SNAP income and benefit limits, Arkoosh also announced the replacement of stolen SNAP benefits—which DHS began offering in 2023— has been extended to benefits stolen through December 20, 2024.

    SNAP recipients who have their benefits electronically stolen through December 20, 2024, can request to have their benefits reimbursed. To request a reimbursement, SNAP recipients should fill out a Benefit Theft Claim via a PDF form or web form within 60 calendar days of the incident. DHS will then validate within 30 calendar days of the request being submitted for evaluation, and if a replacement is to be issued, it can be done within 10 calendar days of the evaluation.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

    Comments / 93
    Add a Comment
    Sandra Wilkinson
    12h ago
    Vote Republican and all these woes go away.
    William Strang
    16h ago
    this is where the blue party is supposed too shine ! and they better!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police searching for Lancaster County woman charged with killing infant
    abc27 News22 hours ago
    Pennsylvania woman sentenced to life in deaths of 2 young children found hanging in home’s basement 5 years ago
    abc27 News2 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    abc27 News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Pennsylvania warns of EBT card skimming incidents
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania, jackpot nears half a billion
    WBRE1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Pennsylvania man allegedly threatens to kill state party employee, ‘use skin as toilet paper’
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    abc27 News1 day ago
    50 Pennsylvania Businesses Announce Closures Across 27 Counties
    Franklin County Free Press19 hours ago
    New State House bill aims to protect pets in domestic violence situations
    abc27 News15 hours ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    abc27 News1 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    abc27 News19 hours ago
    IRS unveils 2025 income tax brackets: Where do you fall?
    abc27 News21 hours ago
    Ephrata Library holding fall book sale
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Search continues for missing fire police captain in York County
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Police share update after child drowns at Dauphin County pool
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Helene relief support continues pouring into the south from the Midstate
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Widespread jury duty phone scams are in the Midstate
    abc27 News14 hours ago
    Conviction stands for Pa. woman who claimed her cat tied a rope around its own neck
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Police identify suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized 75-year-old in Lancaster County
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $456 million drawing
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Blue Wall Bus Tour makes final stop in Carlisle
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Raven Ridge Wildlife Center fights mange outbreak in foxes
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Pedestrian hit by school bus in Germantown, police say
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Game wardens investigating after protected bird species shot in Huntingdon County
    abc27 News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy