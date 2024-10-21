Pennsylvania warns of EBT card skimming incidents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania residents who own an EBT card are being warned of recent card skimming incidents.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, they have been made aware of multiple reports of EBT card skimming in recent months.

Card skimming occurs when a device is placed on a card reader or ATM which reads the magnetic strip and gathers data that can be used to steal benefits.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to protect their EBT card by using a PIN and not sharing their card information with anyone they do not know.

Those who’ve had their benefits electronically stolen through December 20, 2024, can request to have their benefits reimbursed.

To request a reimbursement, SNAP recipients should fill out a Benefit Theft Claim via a PDF form or web form within 60 calendar days of the incident. The Department of Human Services says they will then validate within 30 calendar days of the request being submitted for evaluation, and if a replacement is to be issued, it can be done within 10 calendar days of the evaluation.

Those who suspect skimming activity are asked to call the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477) or make a report through the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) website .

