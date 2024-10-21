30,000 lbs of food donated to Project SHARE of Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A special food delivery was made in Cumberland County today.

Dry goods and canned foods were delivered to Project Share of Carlisle to serve those facing food insecurity throughout the county.

“It really is going to help us get through the holiday season, with this generosity,” said Emma Wong, the Executive Director of Project Share. “Every month we are serving about 800 families that come through our doors for this food pantry, so 30,000 pounds of food is just an incredible gift.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints included 20 pallets of food and other goods in their donation.

