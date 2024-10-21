Open in App
    • abc27 News

    Harrisburg Senators employee helps saves a life using AED on City Island

    By Hayden Sherry,

    1 days ago

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new lifesaving tool is now available on City Island in Harrisburg and one resident used it to save a life.

    The Peyton Walker Foundation and UPMC Pinnacle Foundation helped install a new “Save Station” at FNB Field, home of the Harrisburg Senators. The Save Station is a weatherproof cabinet designed to protect an AED that can restore a person to a normal heart rhythm during a heart attack. Having an AED in the stadium has already saved someone’s life during the Prostate Cancer Walk.

    “I got past the finish line, went through the finish gate, grabbed a banana, took one bite, sat on the bench, and my eyes started twirling and the light switch went out,” said John Hrinda, the walker who suffered cardiac arrest while at FNB Field.

    “Somebody was yelling that there was a cardiac arrest, so I immediately grabbed my office key that was in my pocket, sprinted up to unlock the gate, turned the alarm off, ran in, grabbed the AED, and sprinted back down,” said Jessica Moyer, a Special Events Coordinator for the Senators who saved Hrinda’s life using an AED. “It’s the fastest I’ve run I think, in my lifetime.”

    The SaveStation now allows the community to access the AED without a key, because when it comes to cardiac arrest, seconds count.

    The P eyton Walker Foundation advocates for providing CPR training and providing AEDs in memory of Trinity High School graduate Peyton Walker, who died in 2013 after she experienced a sudden cardiac arrest.

