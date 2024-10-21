Open in App
    • abc27 News

    Public meeting set for Three Mile Island reopening plan, name change proposed

    By George Stockburger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kSBl_0wFudTxO00

    (WHTM) – The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will hold a public meeting in Maryland to discuss Constellation Energy’s plan to reopen Three Mile Island and potentially change the name of the facility where the United States saw its worst nuclear disaster more than 40 years ago.

    The commission says the Friday, October 25 observation meeting will give attendees “an opportunity to observe the NRC performing its regulatory function or discussing regulatory issues.”

    Constellation, in first media tour since decommissioning, says Three Mile Island in good shape to ‘turn back on again’

    Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions or provide comments following the business portion of the meeting.

    The NRC says the meeting will allow Constellation Energy to provide an overview of their plan to restart Unit 1 at Three Mile Island potentially and to rename the facility Crane Clean Energy Center.

    The public can join by a teleconference number at 301-576-2978 using the passcode 759137601# or through a webinar . Participants in the webinar can use the meeting number 250 970 214 041 and the password 6JBzJV to join.

    TMI Meeting Registration

    Those joining the webinar should register in advance by clicking the link above.

    The meeting will be held at One White Flint, O-8B4 11555 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with public comment starting at approximately 10:10 a.m.

    Constellation Energy and Microsoft announced plans earlier this year to reopen Three Mile Island to power Microsoft’s artificial intelligence program. Reopening of the facility could take years pending federal regulatory approval.

    This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

    This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

