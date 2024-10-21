Central American-style restaurant announces new Cumberland Co. location

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned Central American-style restaurant just announced that it will be expanding into Cumberland County.

El Rancho Restaurante Bar & Grill is owned and operated by Manuel Ambrocio, who is originally from Guatemala but moved to Pennsylvania about 16 years ago. Ambrocio then went on to open his first El Rancho restaurant in Harrisburg back in August of 2019.

Currently, the Central American eatery is located at 771 Eisenhower Boulevard in Dauphin County, Harrisburg.

El Rancho is most known for its vast, “made-from-scratch” food menu, which is a mix of Central American cuisines. According to Ambrocio, the menu is representative of his upbringing in Guatemala and his wife’s upbringing in Mexico.

If you are interested in viewing El Rancho’s full menu, you can click here.

Over the weekend, El Rancho shared on Facebook they would be opening their second Midstate location on 135 Sheraton Drive in New Cumberland. Similar to El Rancho’s existing location in Harrisburg, the new space was formerly occupied by Bob Evans.

“For over five years our west shore customers have been asking to open a location closer,” El Rancho said on Facebook. “Well, we are extremely happy to announce that we will be opening our second location in New Cumberland “

It is still unknown when the new El Rancho restaurant will open its doors, but El Rancho says it will keep its followers updated as the project develops.

Currently, the hours of operation for El Rancho in Harrisburg are:

Mondays – Wednesdays // 11am to 9pm

Thursdays // 11am to 10pm

Fridays – Saturdays // 11am to 11pm

Sundays // 11am to 9:30pm

