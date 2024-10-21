Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • abc27 News

    Central American-style restaurant announces new Cumberland Co. location

    By Mac Bell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npdLp_0wFucHe700

    NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned Central American-style restaurant just announced that it will be expanding into Cumberland County.

    El Rancho Restaurante Bar & Grill is owned and operated by Manuel Ambrocio, who is originally from Guatemala but moved to Pennsylvania about 16 years ago. Ambrocio then went on to open his first El Rancho restaurant in Harrisburg back in August of 2019.

    Currently, the Central American eatery is located at 771 Eisenhower Boulevard in Dauphin County, Harrisburg.

    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    Local Business Beat

    El Rancho is most known for its vast, “made-from-scratch” food menu, which is a mix of Central American cuisines. According to Ambrocio, the menu is representative of his upbringing in Guatemala and his wife’s upbringing in Mexico.

    If you are interested in viewing El Rancho’s full menu, you can click here.

    Over the weekend, El Rancho shared on Facebook they would be opening their second Midstate location on 135 Sheraton Drive in New Cumberland. Similar to El Rancho’s existing location in Harrisburg, the new space was formerly occupied by Bob Evans.

    “For over five years our west shore customers have been asking to open a location closer,” El Rancho said on Facebook. “Well, we are extremely happy to announce that we will be opening our second location in New Cumberland

    It is still unknown when the new El Rancho restaurant will open its doors, but El Rancho says it will keep its followers updated as the project develops.

    Currently, the hours of operation for El Rancho in Harrisburg are:

    • Mondays – Wednesdays // 11am to 9pm
    • Thursdays // 11am to 10pm
    • Fridays – Saturdays // 11am to 11pm
    • Sundays // 11am to 9:30pm

    abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Gainy
    1d ago
    Their food is good. I’m excited about this because we need more variety in that area. Bob Evans, Garlic Poet & Grain and Verse have been gone years ago. Boomerang is the only eatery in that section now.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police searching for Lancaster County woman charged with killing infant
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    abc27 News1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    abc27 News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Historic Cumberland County Peace Church ownership could soon be transferred
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Helene relief support continues pouring into the south from the Midstate
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    abc27 News3 days ago
    Pennsylvania man allegedly threatens to kill state party employee, ‘use skin as toilet paper’
    abc27 News1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Blue Wall Bus Tour makes final stop in Carlisle
    abc27 News2 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    abc27 News23 hours ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    abc27 News3 days ago
    Two former PSU football players charged with rape
    abc27 News14 hours ago
    Smallest Town in Pennsylvania: Discover PA's Tiniest Towns
    eastcoasttraveller.com2 days ago
    Lancaster County man had minor drive him to neighbor’s for fight; police say
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Two men accused of setting hundreds of mink loose from Pennsylvania farm
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Search continues for missing fire police captain in York County
    abc27 News3 days ago
    Bird-in-Hand Family Inn announces new room openings; restaurant update
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police share update after child drowns at Dauphin County pool
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Police identify suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized 75-year-old in Lancaster County
    abc27 News2 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    abc27 News23 hours ago
    Pizza delivery driver choked out after road rage incident
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on PA 934 in Lebanon County
    abc27 News5 hours ago
    16-year-old Harrisburg shooting victim identified by family
    abc27 News18 hours ago
    Pennsylvania warns of EBT card skimming incidents
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Lancaster County man sentenced for raping child
    abc27 News23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy