    Lt. Lebo, Trooper Rougeau among Pennsylvania heroes honored with Keystone First Responder Award

    By Brady Doran,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StbpS_0wFuc58e00

    (WHTM)– Lieutenant William D. Lebo of the City of Lebanon Police Department and Trooper Jacques F. “Jay” Rougeau Jr. of the Pennsylvania State Police – Lewistown were posthumously honored today by Governor Josh Shapiro for their service and sacrifice with the inaugural Keystone First Responder Award.

    Lt. Lebo was shot and killed on March 31, 2022, while responding to a domestic incident in Lebanon County. Lt. Lebo had served his community for 40 years and was just weeks away from retirement. His death marked the first time an officer from the City of Lebanon Police Department had been killed in the line of duty since 1903 and the third in department history.

    Trooper Rougeau was shot and killed in Mifflintown on June 17, 2023, when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by a gunman. Rougeau was killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car while he was driving down a road in Walker Township. Rougeau had been a trooper since 2021 and was the 104th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

    “Every day, thousands of dedicated public servants go to work to protect the good people of Pennsylvania, putting their lives on the line to ensure the safety of our communities. I am honored to award these twelve Pennsylvania heroes with the inaugural Keystone First Responder Awards, recognizing them for their service and sacrifice,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and feel safe in their community, and our firefighters, EMS personnel, state troopers, police officers, and corrections officers run towards danger when others flee. Today, we honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the line of duty and reaffirm our commitment to always support members of law enforcement, first responders, and their families, and work to make sure they have the tools and personnel they need to protect our communities.”

    The other first responders honored with the inaugural Keystone First Responder Award include:

    • Sergeant Christopher D. Fitzgerald , Temple University Police Department
    • Trooper Martin F. Mack, III , Pennsylvania State Police
    • Chief Justin McIntire , Brackenridge Police Department
    • Sergeant Richard Carrero Mendez , Philadelphia Police Department
    • Trooper Branden Sisca , Pennsylvania State Police
    • Officer Sean L. Sluganski , McKeesport Police Department

    Two members of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli, Assistant Chief Zachary T. A. Paris Firefighter Marvin Gruber, received the award for paying the ultimate sacrifice while fighting a fire in a home.  Paramedic Nicholas A. Theofilis of Penn Hills EMS received the award posthumously for his dedicated service.

    Corrections Officer James Britton, Jr., from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) received the award after suffering a career-ending injury.

    “This award pays tribute to the extraordinary bravery of eight law enforcement officers who devoted their lives to public safety, to serving a purpose greater than themselves, and, when called upon, fearlessly gave their lives in service to their communities,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). “We proudly honor their selfless courage and unwavering dedication to duty, and we shall forever remember their sacrifice.”

    The Keystone First Responder Award was created by Act 11 of 2024, a bipartisan law signed by Shapiro earlier this year. According to the Shapiro Administration, this award honors first responders who were killed or suffered career-ending injuries in service.

    Guest
    1d ago
    thanks for your service ❤️
