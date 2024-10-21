Russell Wilson throws for 2 TDs, runs for another TD in Pittsburgh debut as Steelers rout Jets 37-15

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson sat at the podium, uniform still on, in no rush to move on from a moment he believed would always come.

Even as the weeks passed and his aching calf struggled to get better. Even as Justin Fields deftly guided the Pittsburgh Steelers in his place. Even as the outside noise of a potential quarterback controversy seemed to be growing ever louder.

Belief is a big thing for the 35-year-old Wilson. He believed he would get an opportunity to reset his career in Pittsburgh. And while the start may have come a little later than he would have preferred, Wilson offered proof he’s not close to finished during a 37-15 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday night.

Wilson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score. He completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards, shaking off some early rust and ignoring the boos and brief chants for Fields when the offense sputtered in the first half. An 11-yard lob to George Pickens for a touchdown late in the first half allowed Wilson to exhale.

“I was like, ‘There’s going to be a lot more of these I believe,’” Wilson said.

