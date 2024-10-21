Open in App
    Warm weather to hit near record levels in coming days

    By Jackson ChastainBrett ThackaraDan Tomaso,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E253V_0wFOHFP000

    TONIGHT: Clear, Not as Cold. Lo 48.

    TUESDAY: Sunny, Near Record Warmth. Hi 80. Lo 48.

    WEDNESDAY: Near Record Warmth. Hi 80. Lo 48.

    We’re really starting to get up there. On a Monday where sunshine was plentiful, highs nearly reached the 80 degree mark. The unofficial high recorded at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) was 79 degrees. Lack of moisture and light winds contributed to the spike in afternoon high—something we’ll see in the next couple of days too. Lows drop into the upper 40s overnight as our overnights stay cool but get milder.

    Expect a warm and breezy day Wednesday ahead of that front. Most of the day should be sunny with highs into the 80s again. Some clouds will arrive late in the day ahead of the front. This front looks weak and moisture-starved. Most of the rain with it will stay across the PA/NY border. Other than a few clouds overnight Wednesday, it should stay dry locally. It will turn cooler behind this front, however. By the end of the week, highs will be in the mid to low 60s and another front will cool things down even more for the second half of next week. There is still no significant rainfall in sight. We’ll keep you posted.

    -Meteorologists Brett Thackara, Dan Tomaso, and Jackson Chastain

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBiQ8_0wFOHFP000 Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

