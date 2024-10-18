Suspects wanted for assaulting York County residents at their home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police in York County are searching for a man and a woman who allegedly assaulted a man and woman at their Hanover Borough home on Thursday night.

According to Hanover Borough Police, at 11:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1st block of Pleasant Street for a report of a burglary and assault.

Police learned that a man and a woman approached the residence to find a woman, 25, standing outside. The female suspect allegedly proceeded to assault the woman, forcing her to retreat inside the residence.

The male suspect then forced himself inside and attacked the woman and a man, 24, who was already inside. Both suspects then fled the scene, per police.

Police said the female victim was transported to UPMC Hanover for moderate injuries.

Police say the suspects are a 47-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Maryland, but did not identify them by name.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at (717) 637-5575 or through York County 911.

