Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • abc27 News

    Suspects wanted for assaulting York County residents at their home

    By Brady Doran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALnpB_0wCLSCnG00

    YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police in York County are searching for a man and a woman who allegedly assaulted a man and woman at their Hanover Borough home on Thursday night.

    According to Hanover Borough Police, at 11:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1st block of Pleasant Street for a report of a burglary and assault.

    Police learned that a man and a woman approached the residence to find a woman, 25, standing outside. The female suspect allegedly proceeded to assault the woman, forcing her to retreat inside the residence.

    The male suspect then forced himself inside and attacked the woman and a man, 24, who was already inside. Both suspects then fled the scene, per police.

    Police said the female victim was transported to UPMC Hanover for moderate injuries.

    Police say the suspects are a 47-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Maryland, but did not identify them by name.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at (717) 637-5575 or through York County 911.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    W.S. Churchill
    2d ago
    how are we supposed to help without a description? isn't that a bit odd? a man and a woman, 47 ish from Maryland....the only way I can tell someone is from Maryland is the license plate or the inability to understand that the passing lane on I-83 is for.... passing. I wonder who is responsible for omitting identifiable traits?
    (Dee)✔️
    2d ago
    they're total trash🤢.. release their names...why not..????.. dangerous idiots need identified and pics shown as well 😜
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    $1M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania, jackpot nears half a billion
    abc27 News6 hours ago
    York County hosts domestic violence awareness event
    abc27 News3 days ago
    Harrisburg woman pleads guilty to role in Bradford County death, dismemberment
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Human remains confirmed to belong to missing Oil City woman
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Pennsylvania woman sentenced to life in deaths of 2 young children found hanging in home’s basement 5 years ago
    abc27 News12 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    abc27 News5 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania
    abc27 News3 days ago
    Lancaster man allegedly broke into home, strangled victim
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Convicted killer Susan Smith charged after speaking with filmmaker
    abc27 News5 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    abc27 News2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Game wardens investigating after protected bird species shot in Huntingdon County
    abc27 News6 hours ago
    3 charged with kidnapping Pa. man missing for over 6 months
    CBS Baltimore2 days ago
    Person shot in Lancaster, police investigating
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Two men accused of setting hundreds of mink loose from Pennsylvania farm
    abc27 News6 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    abc27 News11 hours ago
    Court docs: Lancaster County murder victim cooperated with police in MD shooting investigation
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Child hospitalized with brain bleeds following York County hit-and-run
    abc27 News6 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Puppies abandoned outside Cumberland County police station find foster home
    abc27 News3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cedar Cliff gets the win over Altoona in Week 9 matchup
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Juvenile charged for June shooting threats at Ephrata Community Pool
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy